OLEAN — An Olean man wanted for allegedly huffing gas out of a local business’s air conditioning unit last week has turned himself in.
The Olean Police Department charged Robert S. Daniels, 39, of 308 W. Green St., Olean, at 9 a.m. Thursday with petit larceny and illegal sale and use of toxic vapors, both class A misdemeanors.
Olean police said Daniels turned himself in at the station.
A surveillance camera captured a man appearing to tamper with and huff Freon out of the AC unit of 360RIZE during the early morning hours of July 22.
Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Associates of Western New York’s Olean office, located near 360RIZE, also reported its AC unit was also drained of Freon July 22.
Huffing Freon, a common brand name for refrigerant found in AC units, from AC units is a well-documented — albeit dangerous — practice for adults and teenagers looking for a cheap high. The nearly odorless and tasteless gas can cause effects similar to that of alcohol, but can also damage the lungs and brain, and even cause death.
Daniels was issued appearance tickets and is due in Olean City Court Aug. 20.
Olean Police
- Tuesday, 8:04 a.m., no injuries were reported in a two-vehicle accident on 24th Street. A vehicle operated by Renald Dyal, 56, of 121 S. Barry St., Olean, was stopped at the end of St. Bonaventure University’s Recreation Center driveway attempting to turn northbound on to 24th Street. A bus driver waved him out and his vehicle reportedly hit a vehicle operated by Emily G. Morris, 38, of 523 S. Main St., Bolivar, who was northbound on 24th Street. Dyal was charged with failure to yield right-of-way, a violation.
- Tuesday, 11:52 a.m.
, no injuries were reported in a two-vehicle accident on West State Street. A vehicle operated by Jeremy A. Pfeffer, 39, of 684 E. State St., Olean, was stopped on West State Street near North Union Street for a pedestrian in the crosswalk, when it was reportedly struck from the rear by a vehicle operated by Kristiana A. Pavone, 25, of 721 Bishop St., Olean. Pavone was charged
- with following too closely, an infraction.
- Wednesday, 11:44 a.m., no injuries were reported in a two-vehicle accident on East State Street. A vehicle operated by Clinton E. Kunzer, 46, of 238 Southern Breezes Circle, Murrells Inlet, S.C.. was stopped in traffic on East State Street near Duke Street when it was reportedly struck from the rear by a vehicle operated by Hailey M. Stout, 18, of 1808 W. Franklin St., Olean. Stout was charged with following too closely, an infraction.
- Wednesday, 5:31 p.m., no injuries were reported in a two-vehicle accident on West State Street. A vehicle operated by Michael J. McMullen, 20, of 12 N. 7th St., Olean, was traveling eastbound on West State Street near 19th Street when it was reportedly struck from behind by a vehicle operated by Nichelle I. Dannheim, 4170 Fassett Lane, Wellsville. Dannheim was charged with following too closely, an infraction.
New York
State Police
- WARD — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:04 a.m. Wednesday State Highway 244 and Stuck Hill Road. Sarah J. Haskins, 39, of Belfast, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- OLEAN — Steven L. Crabb, 27, of Olean, was charged at 9:36 a.m. Wednesday with second-degree menacing, second-degree coercion; and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, all class A misdemeanors. He was released on his own recognizance.
- CANASERAGA
— Robin D. Pifer, 57, of Ca
- naseraga, was charged at 3:25 p.m. Wednesday with second-degree grand larceny, a class C felony, in an incident first reported on Jan. 21. She was held on an unreported amount of bail.
- FREEDOM — Susan M. Aldridge, 54, of Freedom, was charged at 7:10 p.m. Wednesday with first-degree criminal possession of marijuana, a class C felony, and unlawful growing of cannabis, a class A misdemeanor. She was released on her own recognizance.
- ISCHUA
— Jeffrey J.Witt, 57, of Cuba, was charged at 11:40 p.m. Wednesday with driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor. He was issued an appearance ticket.
Pennsylvania
State Police
- ELDRED
— Cassie Rogers, 30, of Eldred, was charged at about 5:30 a.m. Tuesday with simple assault by physical menace and harassment by physical contact. Rogers was remanded to McKean County Jail when she was unable to post an unreported amount of bail.