OLEAN — An Olean man faces felony charges for grand larceny and welfare fraud, the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday.
David J. Fischer, 36, of 118 S. 14th St., was charged at 9 a.m. Tuesday with third-degree grand larceny and third-degree welfare fraud, both class D felonies.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, Fischer allegedly fraudulently received $3,027 in food stamps by concealing and failing to report income.
Fischer turned himself in at Olean City Court and was released to appear back in court at a later date.
Wellsville Police
- Tuesday, no time provided, Michael S. Sheridan, 32, of Wellsville, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor. The charge stems from a traffic stop on Maple Avenue. Sheridan was issued a traffic citation and released. He is due back in court at a later date.
- Wednesday, no time provided,
Cattaraugus County
Sheriff’s Office
- GOWANDA
- t 4:13 p.m. Aug. 28 on a bench warrant issued out of Persia Town Court. Eddy was processed and released and is due back in court at a later date.
- BUFFALO — Howard C. Stives Jr., 47, of 1402 Chestnut St., Portville, was arrested at 6:28 p.m. Friday on an arrest warrant issued out of Portville Town Court. He was taken into custody in Buffalo after a traffic stop and turned over to the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office. He was processed and released and is due back in court at a later date.
- SALAMANCA
New York
State Police
- RUSHFORD — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 9:52 a.m. Saturday on West Branch Road near Brooks Avenue. Robert Henry White, 73, of Buckeye, Ariz., and a 17-year-old Cuba male were listed as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- ALFRED — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 11:14 a.m. Monday on South Main Street near Hill Street. Tony L. Edwards, 35, of Wellsville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- HUMPHREY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:51 a.m. Tuesday on Humphrey Road near Bozard Hill Road. Dylan J. Ballard, 28, of Franklinville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- PORTVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:14 a.m. Tuesday on Portville Ceres Road near Butternut Brook Road. April L. Pettit, 48, of Little Genesee, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- MACHIAS — An 18-year-old Machias male was charged at 12:55 p.m. Tuesday with third-degree assault, a class A misdemeanor. He was released on his own recognizance.
- FARMERSVILLE