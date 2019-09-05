Police report image

OLEAN — An Olean man faces felony charges for grand larceny and welfare fraud, the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday.

David J. Fischer, 36, of 118 S. 14th St., was charged at 9 a.m. Tuesday with third-degree grand larceny and third-degree welfare fraud, both class D felonies.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Fischer allegedly fraudulently received $3,027 in food stamps by concealing and failing to report income.

Fischer turned himself in at Olean City Court and was released to appear back in court at a later date.

Wellsville Police

  • Tuesday, no time provided, Michael S. Sheridan, 32, of Wellsville, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor. The charge stems from a traffic stop on Maple Avenue. Sheridan was issued a traffic citation and released. He is due back in court at a later date.
  • Wednesday, no time provided,

Dylan C. Irvin, 20, of Hinsdale, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor; unregistered motorcycle, operating without insurance, unapproved protective helmet and failure to notify DMV of an address change, all infractions. The charges stem from an incident reported on Howard Street. Irvin was issued traffic citations and released. He is due back in court at a later date.

Cattaraugus County

Sheriff’s Office

  • GOWANDA

— Leah G. Eddy, 22, of 23 W. Main St., Gowanda, was arrested a

  • t 4:13 p.m. Aug. 28 on a bench warrant issued out of Persia Town Court. Eddy was processed and released and is due back in court at a later date.
  • BUFFALO — Howard C. Stives Jr., 47, of 1402 Chestnut St., Portville, was arrested at 6:28 p.m. Friday on an arrest warrant issued out of Portville Town Court. He was taken into custody in Buffalo after a traffic stop and turned over to the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office. He was processed and released and is due back in court at a later date.
  • SALAMANCA

— Donald M. White, 54, of 108 Second St., Olean, was charged at 12:03 a.m. Saturday with driving with ability impaired by drugs with a previous conviction and first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, both class E felonies, and other unspecified violations. The charges stem from a traffic stop. White was processed and taken to the Salamanca Police Department, where he was held pending arraignment.

  • NAPOLI — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:48 a.m. Sunday on Route 242. Crystal A. Meppen was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
  • LITTLE VALLEY — A 17-year-old male was charged at 2:20 p.m. Monday with third-degree unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and third-degree falsely reporting an incident, both class A misdemeanors; and operating out of class, a violation. The charges stem from a report of an individual operating a vehicle without permission. According to police, the male allegedly called 911 to falsely report the vehicle stolen. He was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
  • OLEAN — Laura Rennay Hall, 36, of 109 S. Second St., Olean, was arrested at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday on a New York State parole warrant for allegedly violating her parole. Hall was transported to Cattaraugus County Jail and held pending further proceedings.
  • LITTLE VALLEY

    • — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 9:50 p.m. Saturday on Route 353. Gregory D. King and Donald M. Bray were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.

    New York

    State Police

    • RUSHFORD — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 9:52 a.m. Saturday on West Branch Road near Brooks Avenue. Robert Henry White, 73, of Buckeye, Ariz., and a 17-year-old Cuba male were listed as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
    • ALFRED — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 11:14 a.m. Monday on South Main Street near Hill Street. Tony L. Edwards, 35, of Wellsville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
    • HUMPHREY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:51 a.m. Tuesday on Humphrey Road near Bozard Hill Road. Dylan J. Ballard, 28, of Franklinville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
    • PORTVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:14 a.m. Tuesday on Portville Ceres Road near Butternut Brook Road. April L. Pettit, 48, of Little Genesee, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
    • MACHIAS — An 18-year-old Machias male was charged at 12:55 p.m. Tuesday with third-degree assault, a class A misdemeanor. He was released on his own recognizance.
    • FARMERSVILLE

    — Brandon A. Farris, 21, of Franklinville, was charged at 9:28 p.m. Tuesday with criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor, and second-degree harassment, a violation. Farris was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.

