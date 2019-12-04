OLEAN — An Olean man is accused of stabbing a female victim during a reported domestic incident Monday.
Aaron J. Sworn, 41, of 207 S. Barry St., was charged at 2:18 p.m. Tuesday with first-degree assault with intent to cause serious injury with a weapon, a class B felony, after turning himself in to Olean police.
According to police, during an incident that was first reported at 5:07 p.m. Monday, Sworn allegedly stabbed a female victim multiple times in a motor vehicle on East Henley Street.
The victim drove herself to Olean General Hospital, and was later reportedly transferred to Erie County Medical Center.
An official at ECMC confirmed the victim had been discharged. No further details were available at press time.
Sworn was held pending arraignment.
Olean Police
- Sunday, 12:08 a.m., no injuries were reported from a two-vehicle accident in a parking lot on North Union Street. Waltraud G. Swartwout, 76, of Highland Avenue, was pulling into a parking space when he reportedly struck an unoccupied parked vehicle, causing damage to both vehicles.
- Sunday, 12:40 a.m., no injuries were reported from a two-vehicle accident on East Riverside Drive near York Street. Ashley M. Corcoran, 20, of 2004 E. River Road, reportedly struck a vehicle operated by Stanley W. Moore, 52, of 641 Route 16, after being unable to stop due to icy conditions.
- Sunday, 10:57 a.m., no injuries were reported from a one-vehicle accident on Interstate 86 near the Buffalo Street onramp. Marjorie L. Walsh, 39, of 134 E. Union St., Allegany, was merging onto Interstate 86 when she reportedly lost control of her vehicle due to icy conditions and struck the median guide rail, causing damage.
Cattaraugus County
Sheriff’s Office
- ASHFORD — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 4:18 p.m. Thursday on Connoisarauley Road. Susan Marie Agnew was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ASHFORD — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 4:18 p.m. Thursday on Connoisarauley Road. Bethe A. Curry was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- CONEWANGO — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:09 a.m. Friday on Elm Creek Road. Frank L. Pratz was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- EAST OTTO — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:59 p.m. Friday on County Road 12. Teresa A. Fuez was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- MACHIAS — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 12:29 a.m. Saturday on Route 242. Haley N. Ward was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- HINSDALE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:35 p.m. Saturday on Route 16. Edward A. Swinko was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- LYNDON — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:12 a.m. Sunday on Lyndon Road. Shawn M. Jennings was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- NEW ALBION — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 9:48 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of New Albion and Little Valley roads. Beth Bushnell was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- YORKSHIRE
New York
State Police
- FRIENDSHIP — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:58 a.m. Monday on County Road 31 near Dineen Road. Kristin E. Hillman, 51, of Franklinville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- COLD SPRING — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:05 a.m. Monday on Interstate 86 near Exit 17. Noel Rodriguez, 36, of Buffalo, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ALMOND — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:20 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Highway 21 and Satley Hill Road. Emily Ann Reilly, 38, of Wellsville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ALLEN — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:39 a.m. Monday at the intersection of County Route 15 and Botsford Hollow Road. Bryan J. Howell. 32, of Angelica, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ANDOVER — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:55 a.m. Monday on County Road 21 near Route 417. Konstance L. Wescott, 22, of Glen Ellyn, Ill., was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- BOLIVAR — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:33 p.m. Monday on Route 417 near Coyle Road. Jacqueline Kathleen Fiske, 35, of Olean, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- HUME — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:15 p.m. Monday on County Road 4 near Botsford Hollow Road. Hanna R. Schwab, 20, of Fillmore, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- PERRYSBURG — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 10:20 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Route 39 and Fairview Drive. Mandy R. Lisowski, 32, of Springville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- SCIO — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 2 a.m. Tuesday on Back River Road near County Road 31. Bayley Martin Nickerson, 22, of Scio, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
