New York State Police are seeking assistance in locating an Allegany County man wanted in connection to multiple charges in four counties.
After investigating a collision following a pursuit in the town of Eagle in which the operator fled into a wooded area, state police, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Police and the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search for the driver.
The suspect has not been located, but troopers have identified him as Edward R. Bancroft, 31, of County Road 16, Angelica.
Bancroft is also the suspect in multiple alleged vehicle larcenies under investigation by state police and Livingston County Sheriff’s Office occurring across Wyoming, Livingston, Steuben and Allegany counties, as well as an arson in Allegany County.
State police are advising the public to keep their homes and vehicles locked, and to report any possible sightings of Bancroft to the Batavia-based state police barracks at (585) 344-6200.
Olean Police
- Wednesday, 11:37 a.m., Eric L. Burroughs, 34, of 102 Pancio Lane, Olean, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor. Burroughs is due back in court at a later date.
Wellsville Police
- Tuesday, no time provided, Terrence J. Labella, 39, of Philadelphia, Pa., was arrested on a fugitive from justice warrant issued out of Butler County (Pa.) for alleged probation violations. Labella was located on North Main Street and taken into custody. He was processed and remanded to Allegany County Jail pending extradition to Pennsylvania.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- LITTLE VALLEY — Michael J. Rucker, 25, of 14582 Bagdad St., Gowanda, was arrested at 8 p.m. July 1 on a violation of probation warrant issued out of Erie County Court. Rucker was turned over to the Erie County Sheriff’s Office for processing.
- LITTLE VALLEY — Charles R. Houser, 34, of 221 Erie St., Little Valley, was charged at 10:59 p.m. July 4, with first degree criminal contempt, a class E felony. The charge stems from a reported domestic disturbance during which Houser allegedly violated an order of protection. He was processed and remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail in lieu of $2,000 bail or $4,000 bond.
- ELLICOTTVILLE — Samuel A. Riley, 19, of 6690 Poverty Hill Road, Ellicottville, was charged at 12:30 p.m. Saturday with driving while intoxicated and aggravated driving while intoxicated, unclassified misdemeanors, and driving on the wrong side of the highway, an infraction. The charges stem from the investigation of a complaint of a vehicle in a ditch. Riley was processed and released and is due back in court at a later date.
- YORKSHIRE — Edward R. Heiss, 66, of 31 Hill Place, Tonawanda, was charged at 7:29 p.m. Saturday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater, unclassified misdemeanors; driving in the wrong lane and drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle on the highway, infractions. The charges stem from police investigation of a civilian complaint of an erratic driver. Heiss was processed and released and is due back in court at a later date.
- SALAMANCA — Jeffery S. Woods Jr., 22, of 9759 Dutch Hill Road, Little Valley, was arrested at 7:37 p.m. Saturday on a bench warrant issued out of Salamanca Town Court following a traffic stop. He was also charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. Woods was allegedly found in possession of an unspecified quantity of methamphetamine. He was held pending arraignment.
- MACHIAS — Jason R. Rogers, 36, of Rush City, Minn., was arrested at 5:30 p.m. Monday on a violation of parole warrant issued out of Minnesota. Rogers was processed and transported to Cattaraugus County Jail, where he was held with no bail.
- OLEAN — Stacy Ramone Spencer, 30, of 111 N. Clinton St., Olean, was arrested at 1:20 p.m. Tuesday on a violation of parole warrant. Spencer was transported to Cattaraugus County Jail and held pending further proceedings.
New York State Police
- FRANKLINVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:07 a.m. Tuesday on Route 16 near Trowbridge Road. Daniel L. Gayton, 41, of Olean, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ALLEGANY — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 1:27 p.m. Tuesday in the Walmart parking lot on West State Street. Cathy A. Gustin, 55, of Eldred, Pa., and Peter Wiatrowski, 45, of Olean, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- YORKSHIRE — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 2:07 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Highway 39 and Old Olean Road. John J. Minerd, 73, of Yorkshire, and Michael Daniel Neary, 80, of Buffalo, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- HUME — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 4:50 p.m. Tuesday on Route 19A. Lori L. Voss, 59, of Fillmore, and Diane B. Parked, 65, of Farmersville Station, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- FARMERSVILLE