WELLSVILLE — A Wellsville teenager reported missing more than five months ago has been located, the Wellsville Police Department announced Wednesday.
Wellsville police said 16-year-old Hao Stephanie Liang, who was reported as missing and a potential runaway after being last seen in Wellsville Feb. 15, was located by the New York City Police Department.
Liang had been featured on an episode of A&E’s police reality show “Live PD” in June, where an official with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children said she potentially ran away to New York City after communicating with an older male.
Liang was a Wellsville Secondary School sophomore at the time of her disappearance. Her parents have since moved to Ohio.
No further details were provided by Wellsville police Wednesday.
Olean Police
- Wednesday, 9:31 a.m., Ryan P. Willis, 35, of 708 Washington St., Olean, was arrested on an arrest warrant relating to previous charges of third-degree criminal mischief, a class E felony, and first-degree operating a motor vehicle impaired by drugs, an unclassified misdemeanor.
- Wednesday, 12:39 p.m., no injuries were reported from a two-vehicle accident on Front Street near North Union Street. Sheri R. Coleman, 73, of 4507 Hungry Hollow Road, Great Valley, reportedly struck a vehicle operated by William J. Miller II, 21, of Fort Hood, Texas, while turning into the Olean General Hospital parking lot. Coleman was cited for improper left turn, an infraction.
New York State Police
- WELLSVILLE — James P. Calhoun, 48, of Wellsville, was charged at 3 p.m. Thursday, July 11, with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported June 26. Calhoun was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- WILLING — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday on Beech Hill Road near Route 19. William H. Kaffitz, 77, of Wellsville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- HUMPHREY — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 10:47 a.m. Tuesday on Five Mile Road near Ford Hollow Road. Shane S. Hebdon, 43, of Springville, and Sarah L. Eaton, 29, of Allegany, were identified as the drivers. Two injuries were reported.
- FREEDOM — A three-vehicle accident was reported at 1:04 p.m. Tuesday on Route 98 near Brown Schoolhouse Road. Amanda R. Foster, 32, of Galeton, Pa.; Christina Ann Brewer, 38, of Watertown; and Jessica L. Borden, 32, of Freedom, were identified as the drivers. Two injuries were reported.
- WELLSVILLE — Amy L. Carlin, 47, of Scio, was charged at 2:19 p.m. Tuesday with with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported June 26. Carlin was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- CONEWANGO — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 2:48 p.m. Tuesday on Morey Street near Williams Street. Zackery J. Olsen, 25, of North East, Pa., was identified as one of the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- HUME — Laquintis T. Maxwell, 31, of Fillmore, was charged at 4:36 p.m. Tuesday with second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, a class A misdemeanor, and second-degree harassment, a violation. Maxwell was held.
- ALLEGANY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:40 p.m. Tuesday on Route 417 near Kohl Road. Derek G. Vianese, 50, of Olean, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- WILLING