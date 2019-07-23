ALFRED — An African man has been charged with burglary after allegedly fleeing police in Alfred.
Mbamba Tambajang, 22, of the Gambia, was charged at approximately 1:30 p.m. Sunday with third-degree burglary, a class D felony; as well as possession of burglary tools, second-degree criminal trespass, fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, petit larceny and resisting arrest, all class A misdemeanors.
The Alfred Police Department, which announced the arrest Monday, said officer Kurt Amidon responded to a South Main Street resident who reported a man had entered his home.
Upon responding to the house, Amidon discovered Tambajang across the street. When confronted, Tambajang fled into a wooded area near Alfred Montessori School, according to police.
Amidon was joined in the search by the Alfred State College Police Department, New York State Police, the Andover Police Department and the Canisteo Police Department’s K-9 unit.
Tambajang was located by the K-9 unit, but fled a second time, according to police. He was subsequently taken into custody after being Tasered, police said. He was allegedly found to be in possession of a set of house and car keys taken from the school.
Police said Tambajang was arrested on June 3 for similar crimes.
Tambajang was arraigned and remanded to Allegany County Jail on $50,000 bail.
Wellsville Police
- Sunday, no time reported, Christine A. Larson, 44, of Friendship, was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor, stemming from an incident on Pleasant Street. She was processed, issued an appearance ticket and is due in Wellsville Village Court Aug. 13.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- EAST OTTO — Christine M. McBride, 35, of 1985 Delaware Ave., Buffalo, was charged at 4:13 a.m. July 13 with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of .08% or greater, both unclassified misdemeanors, following a one-vehicle accident. She was processed, issued appearance tickets and is due in East Otto Town Court at a later date.
New York State Police
- YORKSHIRE — A three-vehicle accident was reported at 5:13 p.m. Friday on State Routes 39 and 16. Zackery D. Weaver, 29, of Arcade; Jeanette C. Allen, 60, of Arcade; and Michael Harold Then, 51, of Delevan, were identified as the drivers. One injury was reported.
- BELMONT — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 9:49 p.m. Saturday in the American Legion parking lot on Schuyler Street. Jacqueline C. Hadsell, 53, of Scio, was identified as one driver. No information was reported on the second driver. No injuries were reported.
- FILLMORE — Robert J. Bailey, 59, of Fillmore, was charged at 1:06 p.m. Sunday with driving while intoxicated and aggravated driving while intoxicated per se, both unclassified misdemeanors. He was issued an appearance ticket.
- CARROLLTON — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 1:38 p.m. Sunday in the M&M parking lot on Route 219. No information was reported on either driver and no injuries were reported.
- ALLEGANY — George R. Burlingame, 29, of Allegany, was charged at 7:35 p.m. Sunday with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor, and second-degree harassment, a violation. He is currently being held.
- CENTERVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:06 p.m. Sunday on County Road 36 and Dow Road. Philip William Ginter, 32, of Franklinville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- GREAT VALLEY