ALLEGANY — An Allegany teenager was charged Friday after allegedly selling items from a burglary at a yard sale.
William C. Carmona, 18, was charged with third-degree burglary, a class D felony, after New York State Police investigated a burglary in progress at a vacant residence on East Union Street in the village.
Investigation determined that Carmona had allegedly unlawfully entered a property and was allegedly selling the items at a yard sale.
Carmona was arraigned in Allegany Town Court, remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail in lieu of $2,000 bail and due to appear in Allegany Village Court at a later date.
Olean Police
- Monday, 3:02 p.m.
- N. Ninth St., Upper, Olean, was charged on a bench warrant issued from Olean City Court for fourth-degree grand larceny, a class E felony, for an incident that allegedly occurred on Nov. 20. His status was unreported.
New York
State Police
- BELFAST — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 9:06 a.m. Saturday on Route 19 and County Road 17. Doreen M. Pensyl, 64, of Wellsville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- CANEADEA — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 9:35 a.m. Saturday on Route 19 and County Route 49. Richard G. Maxwell, 64, and Matthew J. Kelley II, 42, both of Belfast, were identified as the drivers. One injury was reported.
- ALLEGANY — Jordan T. Wells, 19, of Bolivar, was charged at 2:06 p.m. Sunday with second-degree criminal trespass, a class A misdemeanor. Wells was issued an appearance ticket.
- HUME — Stephanie M. Bick, 34, of Allen, was charged at 6:02 p.m. Sunday with second-degree menacing and second-degree aggravated harassment, both class A misdemeanors, and second-degree harassment, a violation. Bick was released on her own recognizance.
- MACHIAS — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:35 p.m. Sunday on Route 16. Jarid L. Denning, 32, of Portville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
Pennsylvania
State Police
