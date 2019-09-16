LITTLE VALLEY — Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a Rochester man Thursday for allegedly bringing drugs into the Cattaraugus County Jail.
Deputies reported Sunday that Samuel M. Ackley, 28, of 212 Epworth St., Rochester, was remanded to the county jail at about 6 a.m. on unnamed charges out of Olean City Court. Ackley allegedly brought drugs into the jail with him. The alleged drugs were not identified in the police report.
The Sheriff’s office reports that a warrant was issued, and Ackley was charged at about 7:55 p.m. Thursday with fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and first-degree promoting prison contraband, both class D felonies.
Ackley was taken to New Albion Town Court, arraigned and released on his own recognizance. He is due to appear in Little Valley Town Court at a later date.
Olean Police
- Saturday, 6:55 p.m., Angela R. Lingle, 40, of 320 S. Fourth St., Olean, was charged with disorderly conduct, a violation.
- Sunday, 9:40 a.m., Richard D. Covert, 50, of 207 N. Sixth St., Upper, Olean, was charged with second-degree menacing, a class A misdemeanor. He was issued an appearance ticket to Olean City Court Sept. 18.
Salamanca Police
- Saturday, 7 p.m., Courtney B. Wilder, no age reported, of 416 Washington St., Salamanca; and Shaynee S. John, no age reported, of Versailles, were each charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, a class D felony; second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor; and criminal possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of marijuana, violations. Wilder and John were each held pending arraignment in Salamanca City Court.
Cattaraugus County
Sheriff’s Office
- ALLEGANY — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 7 a.m. Tuesday on East Main Street. Kristine J. Skinner, no information reported, was identified as a driver. David E. Barr, no information reported, was identified as the owner of a parked vehicle. No injuries were reported.
- OLEAN — Keith K. Ellis, 24, of 1700 Olean-Portville Road, Olean, was charged at about 6 p.m. Thursday on a warrant issued from Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office for failure to register as a sex offender. Ellis was arraigned in Allegany Town Court and remanded to the Cattaraugus County Jail.
- RANDOLPH — Carrie D. Congdon, 45, of 9 Church St., Randolph, was charged at about 9:20 p.m. Friday with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor, for allegedly violating an order of protection Aug. 31. Congdon turned herself in to the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office, issued an appearance ticket, and due to appear in Randolph Town Court at a later date.
New York
State Police
- OLEAN — Sharon A. Hendryx, 68, of Olean, was charged at 7:51 a.m. Saturday with use of a vehicle without consent and second-degree scheme to defraud, both class A misdemeanors. Hendryx was released on her own recognizance.
- FRANKLINVILLE — Andrew S. Caswell, 34, of Franklinville, was charged at 11:36 a.m. Saturday with third-degree grand larceny, a class D felony, and first-degree offering to file a false instrument, a class E felony. Caswell was issued an appearance ticket.
- ALLEGANY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:22 pm. Saturday on Four Mile and River Road. Eric M. Ward, 52, of Salamanca, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- MACHIAS — Dustin J. Dashnaw, 36, of Machias, was charged at 7:30 p.m. Saturday with fourth-degree criminal mischief and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, both class A misdemeanors, and possession of a controlled substance in a non-original container and second-degree harassment, both violations. Dashnaw was reported held.
- MACHIAS — Cassadi L. Tillinghast, 34, of Machias, was charged at 8 p.m. Saturday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. Tillinghast was reported held.
- ALMOND — Andrew L. Miller, 44, of Hornell, was charged at 1:19 a.m. Sunday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of 0.08% or greater, both unclassified misdemeanors; and illegal operator on a highway and no/ill helmet, both infractions. Miller was issued an appearance ticket.
- ANGELICA — Colin B. Vosburg, 32, of Freedom, was charged at 2:03 a.m. Sunday with driving while intoxicated with a previous conviction within 10 years and aggravated driving while intoxicated per se with a prior, both class E felonies; reckless driving, an unclassified misdemeanor; and drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle, one-way violation and move from lane unsafely, all infractions. He was held on $50,000 bail.
Pennsylvania
State Police
- MOUNT JEWETT