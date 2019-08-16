MACHIAS — Two Machias residents were charged Monday for possessing powder cocaine and drug paraphernalia.
John Kulczyski, 46, and Vicki Eisenhardt, 48, both of 9656 Main St., were arrested after a search warrant was executed at the residence by the Southern Tier Regional Drug Taskforce, Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office and the New York State Police. Officers allegedly found powder cocaine, scales and packaging material consistent with the sale and distribution of narcotics.
Kulczyski was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class B felony, and failure to register with the New York State Sex Offenders Registry, a class D felony. Eisenhardt was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. Kulczyski and Eisenhardt were each charged with criminal use of drug paraphernalia, a class A misdemeanor.
Police report that multiple charges are pending and further arrests will be made.
Kulczyski was arraigned and remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail on $25,000 bail. Eisenhardt was issued appearance tickets and due in Machias Town Court at a later date.
Olean Police
- Wednesday, 8:44 p.m., Jennifer L. Abdo, 41, of 328 Tompkins St., Olean, was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Her status was not reported. Ryan Aylor, no age or address provided, was charged at 10:02 p.m. with petit larceny resulting from the same alleged incident. They were each issued appearance tickets and are due in Olean City Court at a later date.
- Thursday, 1:42 a.m., Andrew Douglas Smith, 39, of 112 W. Connell St., Olean, was charged with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of 0.08% or greater, both unclassified misdemeanors, and speed in zone, an infraction. He is due to appear in Olean City Court Aug. 21.
Wellsville Police
- Wednesday, no time reported, Kaliesta J.C. Perkins, 19, of Belmont, was charged with second-degree falsifying business records, a class A misdemeanor, stemming from a complaint by Giant Food Mart. She was issued an appearance ticket and due in Wellsville Village Court Aug. 20.
- Wednesday, no time reported, Daniel E. Fronczak, 43, of Alma, was charged with exposure of a person, a violation, stemming from an incident on Madison Street Aug. 9. He was arraigned and remanded to Wellsville Village Court Aug. 20.
- Wednesday, no time reported, six youths from Wellsville, three 13-year-olds and three 14-year-olds, and a 15-year-old Genesee youth were all charged with third-degree criminal mischief, a class E felony, after an investigation into the damage of an ice storage cooler at Island Park following the Wellsville Balloon Rally last month. They were all petitioned to the Allegany County Probation Department for further action.
New York
State Police
- ANDOVER — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 3:25 p.m. Wednesday on County Roads 22 and 30. Kyle P. Golish, 24, of Wellsville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- PORTVILLE — Jonah M. Williamson, 19, of Cuba, was charged at 3:38 p.m. Wednesday with unlawful possession of marijuana, a violation. He was issued an appearance ticket.
- AMITY — Yvette M. Gainer, 55, of Addison, was charged at 10:13 p.m. Wednesday with driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor. Her status was unreported.
- HINSDALE — Tonya J. Moran, 47, of Olean, was charged at 11:21 p.m. Wednesday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of 0.08% or greater, both unclassified misdemeanors. She was issued an appearance ticket.