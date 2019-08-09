LITTLE VALLEY — A Little Valley man was charged last week after authorities reportedly responded to a domestic disturbance and found illegal drugs.
The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that deputies responded to 409 1/2 Fair Oak St. in Little Valley for a reported disturbance and discovered controlled substances and drug paraphernalia to be in plain site.
The sheriff’s office Criminal Investigation Bureau and the Southern Tier Regional Drug Task Force then obtained a search warrant and executed it at the residence, which reportedly yielded further unnamed controlled substances and more drug paraphernalia.
John Miller, 41, who lives at the residence, was charged at 12:15 p.m. Aug. 1 with fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class D felony; endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor; and second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor.
Another person who was also at the residence, Paige Billingsley, 25, of Little Valley, was also charged with endangering the welfare of a child.
Miller and Billingsley were both arraigned in New Albion Town Court and remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail. They are both due to return to Little Valley Town Court at a later date.
Olean Police
- Thursday, 11:30 a.m., Jean A. Corson, 32, of 130 N. Barry St., Apt. 1, Olean, was charged with torture/injure/not feed an animal, a class A misdemeanor. She is due to appear in Olean City Court Aug. 20.
- Thursday, 11:50 a.m., Terri A. Pendley, 53, of 15 Fairview Ave., Portville, was charged with operating a motor vehicle while registration suspended/revoked, an unclassified misdemeanor.
- Thursday, 3:52 p.m., Molly C. Nicholetta, 34, of 1212 W. State St., Upper, Olean, was charged with on a bench warrant for petit larceny and fifth-degree possession of stolen property, both class A misdemeanors, for incidences reported May 11 and June 2. Her status was unreported.
Wellsville Police
- Thursday, no time reported, Terry J. Burdick, 37, of Friendship, was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, an unclassified misdemeanor, and unlicensed operator and inadequate/no stop lamps, both infractions, stemming from a traffic stop on East Dyke Street. He was issued traffic citations and due to appear in Wellsville Village Court Aug. 20.
Cattaraugus County
Sheriff’s Office
- LITTLE VALLEY — Michael E. Paschen, 52, of 111 Mill St., Little Valley, was charged at 3:07 p.m. July 25 with second-degree menacing and second-degree reckless endangerment, both class A misdemeanors. Paschen was arraigned in Great Valley Town Court and released on his own recognizance. He is due to return to Little Valley Town Court at a later date.
- SOUTH DAYTON — Richard L. Tyma Jr., 50, of 110 Cornish St., Sherman, was charged at noon Sunday with first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, a class C felony, and third-degree grand larceny, a class D felony. Tyma allegedly had possession of several checks that had forged signatures, cashing them and stealing the proceeds reportedly totaling $4,680 from his father’s account. He was remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail on $1,000 bail and due to appear in South Dayton Village Court at a later date.
- LITTLE VALLEY — Christine D. Minnekine, 51, of Little Valley, was charged at 8:26 p.m. Sunday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of .08% or greater, both unclassified misdemeanors, following a motor vehicle accident. She was released on appearance tickets and due to appear in Little Valley Town Court Aug. 28.
- OLEAN — Timothy Voigt, 52, of 86 Edson St., Buffalo, was charged at 11 a.m. Wednesday on a family court warrant for violation of family court act. He was remanded to jail on $500 bail.
New York
State Police
- BELMONT — Scott M. Griffiths, 49, of Cuba, was charged at 11:28 a.m. Wednesday with first-degree offering to file a false instrument, a class E felony, and fifth-degree welfare fraud, a class A misdemeanor. He was issued an appearance ticket.
- FILLMORE — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 11:47 a.m. Wednesday in the Shop ‘n Save parking lot. Gyorgy Pandi, 76 of Wayne, N.J., was identified as a driver. No information was provided on the second driver. No injuries were reported.
- ALMOND — McKenzie J. Barnes, 20, of Almond, was charged at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor.
- WELLSVILLE — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 5:11 p.m. Wednesday on Stannards and Weidrick roads. Tena M. Smith, 56, of Wellsville, was identified as a driver. The other driver was an unidentified 16-year-old Genesee, Pa. male. No injuries were reported.
- GREAT VALLEY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 9:07 p.m. Wednesday Route 98 and Martin Road. Renee K. Olson, 33, of Great Valley, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- PORTVILLE