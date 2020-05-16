GENESEE — A Little Genesee man faces terroristic threat and weapons charges in an investigation still pending, New York State Police reported Friday.
Randy G. Parker, 35, was charged at 2:01 p.m. Thursday with making a terroristic threat, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and first-degree reckless endangerment, class D felonies; third-degree criminal mischief, a class E felony; and second-degree menacing, a class A misdemeanor.
Parker was being held Friday, state police said.
New York
State Police
FRIENDSHIP — Justin Hallock, 36, of Bradford, Pa., was charged at 11:50 a.m. Thursday, with third-degree fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle, a class A misdemeanor; and driving while intoxicated, operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of 0.08% or higher, and reckless driving, an unclass
- ified misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- OLEAN — A 16-year-old unidentified Olean boy was charged at 2:02 p.m. Thursday with third-degree burglary, a class D felony. He was released with an appearance ticket.
ALLEGANY — Michael J. Hoffman, 28, of Olean, was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- BELFAST — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 4:24 a.m. Friday on Route 19 and County Road 16. John A. Ligouri, 81, of Rushford, was identified as the driver. No injuries were
reported.