COLD SPRING — The eastbound lane of Interstate 86 beyond Exit 16 (West Main Street in Cold Spring) was temporarily closed Thursday evening due to a two-vehicle accident reported at 6:15 p.m.
According to Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office dispatch, a pickup truck rear ended a van and the van’s driver was airlifted to an unnamed medical facility. Dispatch reported more information would be available later today.
Olean Police
- Wednesday, 2:30 p.m., no injuries were reported in a two-vehicle accident on West State Street. A vehicle operated by Julian M. Roulo, 22, of 702 Irving St., Olean was making a left turn out of the Perkins Restaurant parking lot when it struck a vehicle operated by Carolyn L. Rohrer, 35, of 211 E. Arnold Ave., Port Allegany, Pa., who was heading east on West State Street. Roulo was charged with failure to yield right-of-way, a violation.
- Wednesday, 3:18 p.m., no injuries were reported in a two-vehicle accident in the Spring Court parking lot. A vehicle operated by Richard L. Studley, 72, of 102 W. Spring St., Apt. 18, Olean, was attempting to park when it struck a parked vehicle registered to Kathleen A. Knight, 52, of 1521 Walnut St., Olean. No charges were filed.
- Wednesday, 3:01 p.m., Robert A. Maleski, 53, of 1736 Windfall Road, Olean, was charged on a warrant issued from Olean City Court for second-degree harassment, in an alleged incident first reported on Sept. 9. Maleski was held for arraignment.
- Thursday, 5:44 p.m., no injuries were reported in a two-vehicle accident on West State Street. A vehicle operated by Glenny R. McKinney, 27, of 65 Hillside Ave., Bradford, Pa., was stopped at a stop sign on 14th Street and while attempting a left turn on to West State Street, struck a vehicle operated by Renee M. Luty, 52, of 404 E. Pine St., Olean, who was traveling west on West State Street. McKinney was charged with failure to yield the right of way at an intersection and no inspection, both violations, and no registration, an infraction.
Wellsville Police
- Wednesday, no time reported, John R. Krohn Jr., 25, of Belmont, was charged with driving while intoxicated and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, both unclassified misdemeanors. Krohn was issued an appearance ticket, released to a third party, and due to appear in Wellsville Village Court on Nov. 12.
- Wednesday, no time reported, Henry R. Farley, 60, of Wellsville, was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor, and unlicensed operator, a violation. He was issued traffic citations, released and due to appear in Wellsville Village Court on Oct. 22.
New York
State Police
- CARROLLTON — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 11:13 a.m. Wednesday on Interstate 86 at exit 23. Katelyn E. Rettger, 27, of Duke Center, Pa. and Shae Lynn Marie Puccinelli, 23, of Allegany, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were report.
- CLARKSVILLE — An unidentified 16-year-old Clarksville male was charged at 12:05 p.m. Wednesday with forcible touching and sexual contact with an individual under 17 years of age, both class A misdemeanors. Charges follow the alleged incident reported on Sept. 5. He was issued an appearance ticket.
- AMITY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 12:34 p.m. Wednesday on State Highway 244 and Crandall Road. Leo V. Hulse, 75, of Hornell, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- PORTVILLE — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 2:45 p.m. Wednesday on Elm and South Main streets. Madison Alexandra Byer, 20, of Getzville and Amber Marie Blake, 27, of Bradford, Pa., were identified as the drivers. No injuries were report.
- CANEADEA
Pennsylvania
State Police
- ROULETTE TOWNSHIP