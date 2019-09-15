FRANKLINVILLE — A two-vehicle accident, with serious injuries reported, closed a section of Route 16 in the town of Franklinville for more than three hours Saturday.
A Cattaraugus County emergency dispatcher said the accident was called in at 3:50 p.m. on Route 16 near Trowbridge Road. As a result, Route 16 was closed to traffic from East Hill Road to Five Mile Road.
The dispatcher confirmed that there were injuries involved, but was unable to provide more details.
Radio communications indicated that at least one patient was taken to Oishei Children’s Hospital in Buffalo via Mercy Flight. All patients were reported transported from the scene at 5:20 p.m.
Route 16 was reopened at 7:34 p.m., at which time all units were released from the scene.
No more information was available at press time.
Olean Police
- Friday, 9:57 p.m., Caeleb M. Severtson, 28, of 1408 Washington St., Olean, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor, and failure to yield right-of-way, an infraction. Severtson is due back in court at a later date.
- Saturday, 1:07 a.m., Ryen T. Putt, 28, of 1767 Happy Hollow Road, Olean, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor, and inadequate muffler, an infraction. Putt is due back in court at a later date.
New York
State Police
- DAYTON — William S. Hamilton, 37, of Sinclairville, was charged at 11:55 a.m. Friday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. Hamilton was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- ALLEGANY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:57 p.m. Friday on Dan Eaton Drive. Matthew A. Woodruff, 40, of Franklinville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
