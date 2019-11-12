GOWANDA — Salamanca City Police charged a Gowanda woman with several drug felony charges after a roadside stop Friday evening.
Shyanne John, 25, of Gowanda, was charged at 9:17 p.m. with criminal possession of a hallucinogen, a class A2 felony; criminal possession of a hallucinogen with intent to sell, a class B felony; criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class D felony; criminal possession of marijuana and criminal use of drug paraphernalia, both class A misdemeanors.
John was held for arraignment and due in Salamanca City Court at a later date.
- Saturday, 2:22 a.m., Chelsea M. Pauly, 28, of Olean, was charged with driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor, and failure to keep right and move from lane unsafely, both infractions. Pauly was released to a third party and due in Olean City Court Nov. 19.
- Saturday, 7:38 a.m., John D. Ackerman, 54, of Olean, was charged with third-degree assault, a class A misdemeanor. His status was not reported.
- Sunday, 1:06 a.m., Caleb M. Neely, of Olean, was charged with third-degree assault; two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, possession of a hypodermic instrument and resisting arrest, all class A misdemeanors. He was reported held on $1,000 bail.
- Sunday, 5:34 p.m., Rodney K. White, 57, of Hinsdale, was charged on a bench warrant issued from Olean City Court. He was held for arraignment.
- Monday, 12:40 a.m., Andrea M. Jackson, 34, of Olean, was charged with petit larceny and fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, both class A misdemeanors. Jackson was issued an appearance ticket for Nov. 19.
- Friday, 9:17 p.m., Courtney Wilder, 20, of Gowanda, was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of marijuana, a class A misdemeanor, and unlawful possession of marijuana, a violation. She was issued an appearance ticket.
- Saturday, 8:51 a.m., Kenneth W. White, 53, of Salamanca, was charged on an active arrest warrant. He was released on an appearance ticket for arraignment at a later date.
- Saturday, 8:22 p.m., Deasia J. Kimbrough, 22, of Salamanca, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor. She was issued an appearance ticket for arraignment at a later date.
- Saturday, 9:24 p.m., Clifford J. Pierce, 34, of Salamanca, was charged with third-degree assault, a class A misdemeanor. He was held pending arraignment.
- Sunday, 1:31 a.m., Bradley P. Stahlman Jr., 21, of Salamanca, was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor. He was held pending arraignment.
- Saturday, no time reported, Malik A. Acosta, 43, of Wellsville, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor; unlicensed operator, a violation; and operating a motor vehicle with registration suspended/revoked, an infraction. He was issued traffic citations, released and due to appear in Wellsville Village Court Nov. 26.
- ASHFORD — A one-vehicle/deer accident was reported at 2:45 p.m. Wednesday on Thornwood Drive. Ilene P. Simon was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- HINSDALE — A one-vehicle/deer accident was reported at 10:54 p.m. Wednesday on Interstate 86 W.. Katherine M. Seib was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- YORKSHIRE — A one-vehicle/deer accident was reported at 8:22 p.m. Thursday on Weaver Road. Renee S. Martin was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- HINSDALE — A one-vehicle/deer accident was reported at 10:24 p.m. Thursday on Thornwood Drive. Tawny S. Taylor was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- CUBA — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:23 a.m. Friday on Interstate 86 at exit 28. Emily E. Barner, 24, of Andover, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- CARROLLTON — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 10:02 a.m. Friday on Route 219 and Bailey Drive. Kevin K. Atkinson, 59, of Bradford, Pa. and an unidentified 17-year-old Limestone boy, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- BELFAST — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 11:10 a.m. Friday on South Main and Sherman streets. Jeffrey S. Ellenberger, 55, of West Almond and Bronwyn E. Enders, 40, of Belfast, were identified as the drivers. One injury was reported.
- CARROLLTON — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 12:03 p.m. Friday on Interstate 86 at State Route 219. Mitchell G. Montpetit, 57, of Presque Isle, Maine and Hyun Chul Jung, 54, of Flushing, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- WELLSVILLE — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 3:15 p.m. Friday on Niles Hill and Dornow roads. Sandra J. Wigent, 64, of Scio and an unidentified 17-year-old Wellsville boy, were reported as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- ALLEN
- upe, 34, of Fillmore, was charged at 3:40 p.m. Friday with illegal discharge of a firearm, an unclassified misdemeanor. He was issued an appearance ticket and due to appear in Allen Town Court next month.
- WELLSVILLE
CENTERVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:11 p.m. Friday on County Road 36 and Pochuck Road. April L. Coloney, 47, of Freedom, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.HINSDALE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:27 p.m. Friday on State Route 446 and Union Hill Road. Reuben S. Vandruff 49, of Cuba, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.HINSDALE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 9:44 p.m. Friday on Interstate 86 at Hastings Road. Paige E. Hoopes, 24, of Friendship, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.WARD — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 11:08 p.m. Friday on County Road 10 and Brody Slide Road. Richard K. French, 33, of Arkport, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.CUBA — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 3:22 a.m. Saturday on County Road 6 and Witter Road. Ryan P. Havers, 27, of Olean, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.ALFRED — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:02 a.m. Saturday on County Road 12 and Cornelius Road. Hailey E. Brown, 23, of Coudersport, Pa., was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.SCIO — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:16 a.m. Saturday on State Highway 19 and County Road 9. Beverly K. Taft, 51, of Friendship, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.FRANKLINVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:37 a.m. Saturday on Fish Hill and Saunders roads. Milagros Lockhart, 41, of Franklinville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.LYNDON — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:21 p.m. Saturday on Lyndon and North Center roads. Charles R. Burrows, 46, of Portville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.ALMOND
— A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:37 p.m. Friday on State Route 19 and Vossler Road. Mark Wardak, 65, of Scio, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
ALMOND — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:51 p.m. Saturday on State Highway 21 and Twin Valley Terrace. Jalea C. Flewellyn, 58, of Wellsville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.MACHIAS — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:27 p.m. Saturday on Felton Hill and Krepps roads. Elizabeth M. Owens, 19, of Franklinville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.WELLSVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 12:26 a.m. Sunday on Andover and Duffy Hollow roads. Leslie M. Dowd, 53, of Andover, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
ANDOVER — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:13 p.m. Sunday on State Route 417 and Brad Adams Road. Harold E. Hurlburt, 60, of Wellsville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.FREEDOM — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:31 p.m. Sunday on Route 98 and Brown Schoolhouse Road. James A. Payne, 53, of Frewsburg, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.ALFRED — Cassondra E. Mark, 20, of Prattsburgh, was charged at 2:47 a.m. Sunday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of 0.08% or greater, both unclassified misdemeanors, and failure to keep right and move from lane unsafely, both infractions. She was released with appearance tickets and due to appear in Alfred Town Court next month.ANDOVER — Bradley W. Loucks, 36, of Andover was charged at 3:58 a.m. Sunday with driving while intoxicated and aggravated driving while intoxicated per se, both unclassified misdemeanors, and stop/stand/park on a highway, an infraction. He was released with appearance tickets and due to appear in Andover Town Court next month.ALMOND — An unidentified 14-year-old Arkport boy was charged at 12:45 p.m. Sunday with third-degree menacing, a class B misdemeanor. He was issued an appearance ticket.PORTVILLE — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 1:11 p.m. Sunday on North Main and Barrett streets. Rhonda R. Quinn, 55, and Jeffrey J. Moszak, 59, both of Olean, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.GENESEE — Lindsey E. Stonemetz, 35, of Genesee, was charged at 2:10 p.m. Sunday with first-degree reckless endangerment, a class D felony, and fourth-degree criminal mischief and resisting arrest, a class A misdemeanor. She was issued an appearance ticket.AMITY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 4:55 p.m. Sunday on State Highway 244 and County Road 2B. Anna M. Collingwood, 19, of Salamanca, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.GENESEE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:25 p.m. Sunday on State Route 305 and Mountain Wood Terrace. Michelle A. Barber, 29, of Cuba, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.CANEADEA — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6 p.m. Sunday on Route 19 and Tucker Hill Road. Crystal M. Von Buren, 35, of Angelica, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.ASHFORD — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 9:12 p.m. Sunday on Route 219 and Neff Road. Melissa M. Zittel, 33, of Springville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.MACHIAS — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 11:25 p.m. Sunday on State Highway 16 and Reynolds Road. Gina Marie Booker, 22, of Franklinville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.GENESEE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:30 a.m. Monday on Main Street and Halls Crossing Road. Eric T. Nenno, 37, of Latham, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
— A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:22 p.m. Saturday on Karr Valley Road and Woodlawn Lane. Ariel N. Ferrer, 28, of Canandaigua, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
— A one-vehicle accident was reported at 11:25 p.m. Thursday on State Route 155 south of Combs Creek Road. Nicole L. Lamont, 31, of Emporium, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.