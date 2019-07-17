FRIENDSHIP — A Friendship woman was arrested Monday on several felony drug charges, New York State Police announced Tuesday.
Tonja L. Hopseker, 39, of Friendship, was charged at 3 p.m. with two counts of fourth-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, class C felonies; and fifth-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and three counts of fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, all class D felonies.
Hopseker was held.
No further information was available at press time.
Olean Police
- Monday, 11:14 p.m., Justin R. Warren, 31, of 122 S. Fourth St., Olean, was arrested on a warrant relating to a previous charge of sexual misconduct, a class A misdemeanor. Warren was processed and held pending arraignment.
- Tuesday, 1:06 a.m., Desiree S. Culverwell, 32, of 202 N. Clinton St., Olean, was charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from a reported altercation during which Culverwell allegedly took a second party’s phone. Culverwell was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- Tuesday, 9:58 a.m., Angel M. Mitchell, 28, of 119 Irving St., Olean, was arrested on a failure to appear warrant issued out of Olean City Court relating to previous charges of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor, and unlawful possession of marijuana, a violation.
- Tuesday, 12:11 p.m., no injuries were reported from a two-vehicle accident on West State Street near North Sixth Street. Carl R. Williams, 30, of 1748 E. River Road, Olean, reportedly struck the rear end of a vehicle operated by John F. Crowley, 55, of 391 Rock Run Road, Turtlepoint, Pa., which was stopped in traffic. Williams was subsequently charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor, and following too closely and unlicensed operator, both infractions. He is due back in court at a later date.
- Tuesday, 4:29 p.m., no injuries were reported from a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Wayne and Fourth streets. Sandra J. Backus, 65, of 5981 Humphrey Road, Great Valley, reportedly struck the rear end of a vehicle operated by Robert A. Schlick, 38, of 7 Maple St., Canisteo, which was stopped in traffic.
- Tuesday, 8:20 p.m., Bridget M. Bardo, 36, of 118 N. Clinton St., Olean, was charged with operating out of ignition lock restriction, a class A misdemeanor; second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor; and unlicensed operator and failure to turn as required, both infractions. Bardo is due back in court at a later date.
Wellsville Police
Monday, no time provided, Jeremy D. Davis, 26, of Wellsville, was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported at Tops Friendly Market. Davis was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
New York
State Police
- ALMOND — Derek S. Laymance, 34, of Caneadea, was charged at 9:13 a.m. Monday with second-degree criminal trespass and fourth-degree criminal mischief, both class A misdemeanors.
- HINSDALE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 9:15 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Route 466 and Union Hill Road. Martin H. Burroughs, 65, of Great Valley, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- WELLSVILLE — Joshua W. Smith, 20, of Wellsville, was charged at 9:29 p.m. Monday with second-degree criminal trespass and first-degree unlawful dealing with a child, class A misdemeanors, and unlawful possession of marijuana, a violation. Smith was released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- WELLSVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 11:47 p.m. Monday on Niles Hill Road near Ketchner Road. Kyle G. Braymiller, 32, of Wellsville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- HINSDALE — A 17-year-old Hinsdale male was charged at 12:35 a.m. Tuesday with second-degree aggravated harassment, a class A misdemeanor. The youth was released on his own recognizance.
