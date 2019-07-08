SALAMANCA — Three area men are facing several charges by Salamanca City Police following a traffic investigation at about 10:05 p.m. Saturday.
The three men, Jamie Crossan, 27, of North Buffalo Street, Springville; Samuel McCaslin, 29, of Roszyk Hill Road, Machias; and Joseph Lilley, 40, of Delevan were each charged with possession of hypodermic instrument, a class A misdemeanor; and second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor.
Crossan was charged with two counts and McCaslin with an unreported number of count of criminal possession of a weapon, and it was identified in McCaslin’s report as a knife. Lilley was charged with one count of criminal possession of a weapon, which was also reported to be a knife.
McCaslin and Lilley were each charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell.
McCaslin was charged with unlawful possession of marijuana, a violation.
Crossan was additionally charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and reckless driving, unclassified misdemeanors; seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor; and failure to yield the right of way on a left turn, a violation.
All three men were held pending arraignment in Salamanca City Court.
Olean Police
- Sunday, 12:57 a.m.
- N. Main St., Apt. 21, Wellsville, was charged with second-degree assault, a class D felony. His status was unreported.
Salamanca Police
- Saturday, 7:06 p.m., Angelo Contreraz, 25, of Salamanca, was charged with disorderly conduct following a complaint on Broad Street. He was issued an appearance ticket and due in Salamanca City Court at a later date for arraignment.
- Saturday, 8 p.m., Jeffery Woods, 22, of Dutch Hill Road, Little Valley, was charged on a warrant and held for arraignment.
New York
State Police
- STEAMBURG — Sharon Ray, 46, of Salamanca, was charged at an unreported time Friday with driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor. She was issued appearance tickets and released to appear in Cold Spring Town Court at a later date.
- WELLSVILLE — Shad R. Baldwin, 41, of Wellsville, was charged at 10:31 a.m. Saturday with violation of controlled substance-prescriptions and second-degree facilitated aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, unclassified misdemeanors, and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. He was issued an appearance ticket.
- ALLEGANY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 10:54 a.m. Saturday on Four Mile and Lippert Hollow roads. Wesley F. Snyder, 60, of Olean, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- YORKSHIRE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 11:28 a.m. Saturday on State Route 16 and Neamon Drive. Thomas R. Mays, 60, of Newfane, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ALLEGANY — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 1:12 p.m. Saturday on Plaza Drive and State Route 417. Mary L. Panada, 70, of Olean and Dennelle T. Michalski, 49, of Cuba, were identified as the drivers. One injury was reported.
Pennsylvania
State Police
- ULYSSES — Teri Mills, 39, of Ulysees, was charged at 3:15 p.m. June 30 with burglary (F1); criminal trespass (F3); three counts of terroristic threats (M1); three counts of recklessly endangering another person (M2); criminal mischief, careless driving and reckless driving (s’); criminal trespass (S); and driving under the influence general impairment (M).
- ELDRED