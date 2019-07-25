MACHIAS — A Delevan man faces multiple charges after allegedly being found in possession of methamphetamine and a firearm.
Cody R. Bemish, 26, of Delevan, was charged at 12:32 p.m. Tuesday with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, both class B felonies; resisting arrest and two counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, class A misdemeanors; and unlawful possession of marijuana, a violation.
New York State Police, which announced the charges Wednesday, said the possession charge stems from a stimulant, while the possession with intent to sell charge stems from meth. The weapon charge stems from a firearm.
Bemish was held.
Bemish was charged just two months ago with meth possession. Following a traffic stop by the Southern Tier Regional Drug Task Force May 16 in Yorkshire, Bemish was allegedly found with a gram of cocaine and a small amount of meth, and charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor.
Wellsville Police
- Tuesday, no time pr
- ovided, Michelle L. Rix, 49, of Wellsville, was arrested on a violation of probation warrant. Rix was processed and turned over to the Allegany County Sheriff’s Office. She is due back in court at a later date.
- Tuesday, no time provided,
Cattaraugus County
Sheriff’s Office
- FREEDOM — Shaun M. Tidd, 37, of 11871 North Road, Freedom, was charged at 5:50 p.m. Monday with second-degree harassment, a violation. The charge stems from a reported domestic incident. Tidd was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- OLEAN
New York
State Police
- OLEAN — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 9:43 a.m. Tuesday on West River Road near Two Mile Road. Meghan Rebecca Townsend, 39, of Allegany, and an 18-year-old Hinsdale male were listed as the drivers. Three injuries were reported.
- CANEADEA — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 12:05 p.m. Tuesday on Route 19 near Route 35. Amanda K. Cox, 39, of Houghton, and Kirsten P. Allen, 19, of Middlebry Center, Pa., were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- CUBA — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 3:12 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Interstate 86 and Route 446. John Hughes, 63, of Salem, Ohio, and John R. Hurd, 65, of Friendship, were identified as the drivers. One injury was reported.
- BELMONT — Elizabeth J. Porter, 54, of Andover, was charged at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday with first-degree operating a motor vehicle impaired by drugs, an unclassified misdemeanor. Porter was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- BELMONT — George E. Featherman, 46, of Belfast, was charged at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday with driving while intoxicated, aggravated driving while intoxicated and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, all unclassified misdemeanors; drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle on the highway, an infraction; and unlawful possession of marijuana, a violation. Featherman was processed and released with tickets to appear in court at a later date.
- ANDOVER
Pennsylvania
State Police
- P
- ORT ALLEGANY, Pa. — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 2:06 p.m. Monday on Skinner Creek Road near Bemis Road. Jordan J. Allard, 36, of Friendship, N.Y., was traveling southbound when his truck reportedly left the roadway, sliding into a ditch, and coming to rest on its passenger side. According to police, the accident resulted in a spill of oil and gasoline. The Department of Environmental Protection was notified and decontamination of the scene was conducted. Allard was charged with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
- KANE, Pa.