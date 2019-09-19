CUBA — A Cuba man faces felony drug charges following his arrest Wednesday morning.
Domingo Flores, 41, was charged at 11:50 a.m. with two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and two counts of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, all class B felonies.
According to Cuba Police, the arrest was the result of a year-long investigation in coordination with the New York State Police Violent Gang Narcotics Enforcement Team.
Flores was processed and held at Allegany County Jail pending further court action.
Olean Police
- Tuesday, 10:50 a.m.
- injuries were reported from a two-vehicle accident in the Olean Medical Group parking lot on Main Street. Donna J. Brooks, 76, of Ellicottville, was backing out of a parking space when she reportedly struck a parked First Transit passenger bus operated by Linda K. Keys, 71, of Cuba, causing minor damage.
- Tuesday, 2:40 p.m.,
Cattaraugus County
Sheriff’s Office
- DAYTON — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:18 a.m. Tuesday on Route 353. Jessica M. Bridge was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- OLEAN
Allegany County
Sheriff’s Office
- OLEAN —Heather L. Baker, 30, of Olean, was arrested Monday on a Family Court warrant issued out of Allegany County Court. Baker was processed and released on her own recognizance. She is due back in court at a later date.
- GENESEE — Kyle D. Stives, 24, of Genesee, was arrested Monday on a violation of probation warrant issued out of Allegany County Court. Stives was transported to Allegany County Jail and held without bail. He is due back in court at a later date.
- ALMA — Laura A. Willson, 32, of Shinglehouse, Pa., was arrested Monday on an arrest warrant issued out of Alma Town Court. Willson was processed and released on her own recognizance. She is due back in court at a later date.
New York
State Police
- YORKSHIRE
- o-vehicle accident was reported at 7:43 a.m. Tuesday on California Hill Road near Marble Springs Road. Sam M. Miller, 24, of Delevan, and a 16-year-old Freedom boy, were listed as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- ASHFORD — James C. Evens, 48, of Arcade, was charged at 12:18 p.m. Tuesday with third-degree grand larceny, a class D felony, and first-degree offering a false instrument for filing, a class E felony. The charges stem from an incident reported Sept. 10. Evens was held.
- FRIENDSHIP — Jon K. Dannheim, 26, of Friendship, was charged at 2:35 p.m. Tuesday with second-degree menacing, a class A misdemeanor, and second-degree harassment, a violation.
- HINSDALE