BATAVIA — Commercial motor vehicle operators were targeted between Aug. 26 and Wednesday by the New York State Police Commercial Vehicle Unit, Traffic Incident Management Team, in an enforcement campaign focused on aggressive behavior.
Tickets included those for speeding; unsafe lane changes; following too closely; and distracted driving, among others. In the Southern Tier, State Route 417 and Interstate 86 were targeted. Other roadways in upstate included Interstates 81, 84 and 88. Interstates 495 and 684 and portions of 87 were targeted downstate.
The purpose of the detail and road checks were to reduce the number of commercial vehicle crashes; ensuring motor carriers are in compliance with commercial vehicle safety standards, regulations, financial responsibility, and registration requirements of the United States; as well as ensuring drivers of those vehicles are qualified and properly licensed.
As a result, over the three-day period, state police conducted 1,025 Inspections; issued 42 tickets for speed; 26 tickets for seat belt; five tickets for unsafe lane changing; 265 other moving violations; and 352 tickets for non-moving violations. During the detail, 258 commercial vehicles were taken out of service during the inspections.
Olean Police
- Saturday, 5:40 p.m., Harold J. Corson, 45, of 109 N. 12th St., Apt. C, Olean, was charged with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. He was held pending arraignment and later released on his own recognizance. Corson is due in Olean City Court Sept. 3.
- Sunday, 1:26 a.m., Matthew J. Retchless, 35, of 775 Main St., Olean, was charged with obstruction of governmental administration and resisting arrest, both class A misdemeanors. He was issued an appearance ticket and released to a third party.
New York
State Police
- YORKSHIRE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 10:20 a.m. Saturday on Route 16 and Grove Street. Laurence Adam Peplin, 79, of Arcade, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- CENTERVILLE