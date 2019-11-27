CANEADEA — A Caneadea woman is accused of driving while intoxicated with a minor in the vehicle, state police announced Tuesday.
Lisa M. McCumiskey, 38, of Belfast, was charged at 5 p.m. Monday with aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child in the vehicle, a class E felony; driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor; and endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor.
The charges stem from an investigation into a report of a woman operating her vehicle in an intoxicated state with a child passenger.
McCumiskey allegedly failed standardized field sobriety tests at the scene and was transported to state police barracks in Amity, where a chemical breath test reportedly revealed her to have a blood-alcohol level of 0.11%.
The Child Passenger Protection Act, known as Leandra’s Law, makes it an automatic felony to drive intoxicated with a person aged 15 or under in the vehicle.
McCumiskey was processed and released with tickets to appear in court at a later date.
Olean Police
- Tuesday, 8 a.m., Gregory B. Giddens, no age provided, of 3363 Route 16, Hinsdale, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor-vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor; unlicensed operator and failure to turn as required, infractions. Giddens is due back in court at a later date.
Wellsville Police
- Friday
- no time provided, Lori A. Bowker, 39, of Scio, was charged with issuing a bad check, a class B misdemeanor. The charge stems from a complaint made by Giant Food Mart. Bowker was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
Cattaraugus County
Sheriff’s Office
- BUFFALO — Keandre R. Woodard, 25, of Buffalo, was arrested at 6:08 p.m. Monday on an arrest warrant issued out of Cattaraugus County Court. Woodard was taken into custody at Erie County Probation and transported to Cattaraugus County Jail, where he was held pending arraignment.
New York
State Police
- HUMPHREY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 9:41 a.m. Monday on Humphrey Road near Pumpkin Hollow Road. Logan M. Stratton, 27, of Bath, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- BOLIVAR — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 1:17 p.m. Monday on Route 417 near Kossuth Road. Melinda D. Bullene, 71, of Wellsville, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- HINSDALE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 3:36 p.m. Monday on Interstate 86 near the Cuba exit. Courtney L. Langworthy, 29, of Cuba, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ANDOVER — Aimee D. McNeill, 29, of Andover, was charged at 8:52 p.m. Monday with criminal obstruction of breathing, a class A misdemeanor, and second-degree harassment, a violation. The charges stem from a reported assault on West Center Street. McNeill was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- MACHIAS