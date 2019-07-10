EAST OTTO — A Buffalo man faces multiple charges following an investigation into a reported domestic incident at Allegany Mountain Resort early Sunday morning, the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday.
Nathan D. Field, 31, of 51 Trowbridge Road, Buffalo, was charged at 1:45 a.m. with third-degree unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, second-degree criminal contempt, criminally possessing a hypodermic instrument and resisting arrest, all class A misdemeanors.
After investigating a reported domestic incident, police allege Field, who had apparently left the scene, had taken a family member’s vehicle without permission and violated an order of protection.
Field then reportedly returned to the scene, only to flee a deputy before finally being taken into custody. Field was allegedly found to be in possession of hypodermic needles and drug paraphernalia following his arrest.
He was arraigned in East Otto Town Court and remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail.
Cattaraugus County
Sheriff’s Office
- RANDOLPH — Nichole Bartlow, 33, of 427 Center St., Salamanca, was arrested at 4 a.m. Monday on a felony failure to appear warrant issued out of Cattaraugus County Court. Bartlow was taken into custody from the Jamestown Police Department and transported to Cattaraugus County Jail, where she was held pending further proceedings.
Allegany County
Sheriff’s Office
- JAMESTOWN — Kenneth E. Kendall, 50, of Jamestown, was arrested Monday, July 1, on a bench warrant issued out of Allegany County Court. Kendall was processed and remanded to Allegany County Jail, where he was held without bail.
- BELFAST
— Brian J. Truesdell, 38, of Belfast, was arrested Wednesday, July 3, on a bench warrant issued out of Belfast Town Court. Truesdell was processed and released after paying a fine of $249.
New York
State Police
- ALMOND — Branden D. McLaughlin, 29, of Fairport, was charged at 10:25 p.m. Thursday with unlawful possession of marijuana, a violation. McLaughlin was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- WARD — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:43 a.m. Monday on Highway 244 near Decker Road. Angela M. Ash, 53, of Cuba, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- HINSDALE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 3:14 p.m. Monday on Interstate 86 near Route 16. Ronald W. Roderweiss, 77, of Lombard, Ill., was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- MACHIAS — Michael E. Waterman, 33, of Machias, was charged at 5:39 p.m. Monday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater, both unclassified misdemeaors, and no license, an infraction. The charges stem from a traffic stop on Roszyk Hill Road. According to police, Waterman failed a standardized field sobriety test at the scene and was transported to the Machias State Police barracks, where a chemical breath test allegedly revealed him to have a blood-alcohol level of 0.12%. Waterman was processed and released on his own recognizance. He is due back in court at a later date.
- ANDOVER — Ronald W. Sheffield, 72, of Andover, was charged at 7:41 p.m. Monday with illegal discharge of a firearm, an unclassified misdemeanor. The charge stems from a report of a gun being fired at a residence on East Greenwood Street. Sheffield allegedly fired a .22 in the backyard of that residence. He was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- BOLIVAR — Troy D. Geisel, 37, of Wellsville, was charged at 7:41 p.m. Monday with driving while intoxicated and aggravated driving while intoxicated, both unclassified misdemeanors. Geisel was processed and released with tickets to appear in court at a later date.
- YORKSHIRE — Thomas J. Dotson, 68, of Arcade, was charged at 9:37 p.m. Monday with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Dotson was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- BELFAST— A one-vehicle accident was reported at 2:31 a.m. Tuesday on Route 305. Kathleen J. Babbitt, 62, of Caneadea, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.