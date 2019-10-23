BOLIVAR — A Bolivar woman has been charged in connection with an overdose death earlier this year, the New York State Police reported Wednesday.
Cindi E. Music, 43, was charged Wednesday with third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, a class B felony, and criminally negligent homicide, a class E felony.
The charges stem from a four-month investigation conducted by the New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations and the Violent Gang Narcotics Enforcement Team into an overdose death in the village of Bolivar.
Music was remanded to Allegany County Jail on $10,000 cash bail or $20,000 property bond. She is due back in court at a later date.
No further information was available at press time.
The State Police urge anyone with any drug information to contact them at (585) 268-7085 (Allegany County) or 373-2773 (Cattaraugus County). You may remain anonymous.
Olean Police
- Wednesday, 9:44 a.m., no injuries were reported from a two-vehicle accident on North First Street near Coleman Street. Andrew M. Silvis, 38, of 3 School St., Portville, was backing his vehicle when it reportedly struck a vehicle operated by Levi M. Johnson, 21, of 757 Main St., causing major damage to both vehicles. Silvis was cited for backing unsafely, an infraction.
- Wednesday, 11:07 a.m., Ciara N. Margarum, 20, of Hornell, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle with registration suspended/revoked, unclassified misdemeanors; and operating without insurance, an infraction. Margarum is due back in court at a later date.
Salamanca Police
- Wednesday, 2:30 a.m., Darren W. Cooper, 28, of Salamanca, was charged with criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from a reported domestic incident. Cooper was held pending arraignment.
Wellsville Police
- Tuesday, no time provided, Joel H. Grabow, 30, of Bolivar, was arrested on a failure to appear warrant. Grabow was processed and released and is due back in court at a later date.
- Tuesday, no time provided, Billie L. McMurty, 60, of Shortsville, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor; driving with a suspended license, speed in zone and inadequate stop lamps, infractions. The charges stem from a traffic stop on North Broad Street. McMurty was issued traffic citations and released and is due back in court at a later date.
Cattaraugus County
Sheriff’s Office
- LITTLE VALLEY — Khristian L. Dicken, 28, of 45 Quilter St., Salamanca, was charged at 5:15 p.m. Oct. 14 with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. Dicken was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- SOUTH DAYTON — Joshua A. Bowers, 30, of 9120 Persia Road, Gowanda, was charged at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 15 with second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, resisting arrest and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, all class A misdemeanors. The charges stem from a reported domestic incident, after which Bowers allegedly fled from deputies. It was subsequently discovered that Bowers also had an active bench warrant issued out of Cheektowaga Town Court. He was processed and turned over to Cheektowaga police.
- ALLEGANY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 2:42 p.m. Oct. 16 on Route 417. Cameron J. Sokolowski was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- PORTVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 1:17 a.m. Oct. 17 on Route 417. Francis B. Slocum was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- CARROLLTON — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 8:29 p.m. Oct. 17 in Sassy’s parking lot on Route 417. A vehicle operated by Ralph N. Holcomb reportedly struck a parked vehicle. No injuries were reported.
- FREEDOM — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 11:09 a.m. Friday on Cheeseman Hill Road. Lorna R. Spencer was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ASHFORD — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 12:30 p.m. Friday on Route 219. Tracy A. Krajas was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- OLEAN — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 1:51 a.m. Saturday on Route 417. John B. Donnelly Jr. was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- GOWANDA — Jesse D. Fairbanks, 34, of Irving, was arrested at 2:30 a.m. Saturday on a bench warrant issued out of New Albion Town Court. Irving was processed and remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail and held on $1,000 cash bail. He is due back in court at a late date.
- PERRYSBURG — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 9:30 a.m. Saturday on Fairview Drive. A vehicle operated by Stefanena Kysor reportedly struck a parked vehicle. One injury was reported.
- COLD SPRING — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 2:44 a.m. Sunday on Hardscrabble Road. Jennifer M. Hutchinson was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- LITTLE VALLEY — Andrew M. Herzog, 32, of 8954 Rt. 242, Little Valley, was charged at 9 a.m. Sunday with second-degree menacing and fourth-degree criminal mischief, class A misdemeanors; and second-degree harassment, a violation. The charges stem from a reported domestic incident. Herzeg was transported to Cattaraugus County Jail and held on $2,500 bail.
- GREAT VALLEY — Desmond A. Jimerson, 47, of 3604 S. Authority Road, Great Valley, was charged at 9:38 p.m. Sunday with six counts of endangering the welfare of a child, fourth-degree criminal mischief, obstruction of governmental administration and resisting arrest, all class A misdemeanors; and second-degree harassment, a violation. The charges stem from a reported domestic incident, during which Jimerson allegedly struck a female victim in the face with children present and damaged property within the home. Jimerson was processed and released on his own recognizance. He is due back in court at a later date.
- BUFFALO — Courtland M.P. Renford, 20, of Depew, was arrested at 7 p.m. Monday on a violation of probation warrant issued out of Cattaraugus County Court. Renford was transported to Cattaraugus County Jail and held pending further proceedings.
- OLEAN — Chad Michael Siago, 48, of 46 E. Union St., Allegany, was arrested at 9:50 a.m. Tuesday on a violation of probation warrant issued out of Cattaraugus County Court. Siago was transported to Cattaraugus County Jail for further proceedings.
New York
State Police
- ALLEGANY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 3:15 p.m. Monday on Interstate 86 near the Carrollton town line. Daniel Madalin Gatej, 36, of Middleburg Heights, Ohio, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- FRIENDSHIP — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:27 a.m. Tuesday on Interstate 86 near the Friendship exit. Brooke L. Allen, 21, of Scio, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- PORTVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 9:19 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Windfall Road and West Windfall Road. A 17-year-old Olean female was listed as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- OLEAN — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 12:13 p.m. Tuesday on Olean-Portville Road. Diana L. Scull, 68, of Olean, and Cheryl Lynn Clark, 46, of Cuba, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- ANGELICA — A 12-year-old Belfast female was charged at 2:04 p.m. Tuesday with disseminating indecent material to a minor, a class E felony. The youth was released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- NEW ALBION — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 2:52 p.m. Tuesday on Tug Hill Road. Doris N. Calnen, 87, of Cattaraugus, and Matthew P. Roth, 36, of Collins, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- WARD — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday on County Road 10 near Baker Road. Rosemary Ann Cole, 62, of Scio, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- GROVE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:53 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 70 near Fireside Drive. Keith Wayne Artley, 59, of Pennsdale, Pa., was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- YORKSHIRE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 10:12 p.m. Tuesday on Weaver Road near Eagles Nest Road. Hannah Marie Staufenberger, 19, of Machias, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ALLEGANY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 1:52 a.m. Wednesday on Lower Birch Run Road near Birch Run Road. Ben A. Yehl, 34, of Allegany, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
Pennsylvania
State Police
