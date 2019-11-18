BOLIVAR — A Bolivar man has been charged with criminally negligent homicide for his role in an opioid overdose death, state police announced Saturday.
Michael J. Perkins, 38, of Bolivar, was charged at 12:03 p.m. Friday with criminally negligent homicide, a class B felony, and third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance/narcotic, a class E felony.
The charges stem from an overdose death reported Tuesday in the village of Bolivar.
Perkins was held on $50,000 bail or $100,000 bond.
Olean Police
- Friday, 9:30 p.m., William L. Rodgers Jr., 48, of 137 N. Ninth St., was arrested on an active arrest warrant issued out of Olean City Criminal Court relating to a previous charge of fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor. Rodgers was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- Saturday, 11:39 a.m.
, Chad M. Banas, 41, of Sinclairville, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor, and speed in zone, an infraction. Banas is due back in court at a later date.
Salamanca Police
- Friday, 7:44 p.m., Jessica Holland, 29, of Allegany, was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor, and speed in zone, an infraction. The charges stem from a traffic investigation on West State Street. Holland was processed and released with tickets to appear in court at a later date.
Cattaraugus County
Sheriff’s Office
- FREEDOM — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:10 p.m. Nov. 3 on Route 98. William J. Wahl was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- LYNDON — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 10:37 a.m. Wednesday on Rawson Road. Kimberly A. Conklin was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- FRANKLINVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:25 p.m. Thursday on Route 16. Allen C. Fuller Jr. was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ELLICOTTVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:12 p.m. Thursday on Route 219. Keith T. Barnes was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- NEW ALBION — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:17 p.m. Thursday on Farm to Market Road. Jennifer M. Wulf was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- LITTLE VALLEY
— A one-vehicle accident was reported at 4:53 a.m. Friday on Route 353. Kimberly A. Conklin was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
New York
State Police
- ALMOND — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 12:56 a.m. Friday on Karr Valley Road near the Interstate 86 on-ramp. Margaret A. Carrig, 81, of Canisteo, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- SCIO — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:37 a.m. Friday on Highway 19 near Dry Brook Road. Jacob W. Klock, 28, of Wellsville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- HINSDALE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:37 a.m. Friday on Interstate 86 near Route 16. Shawn R. Tyler, 27, of Dover, Tenn., was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- HINSDALE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 11:10 a.m. Friday on Route 446 near Union Hill Road. Randy E. Dutton, 64, of Cuba, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ALLEGANY — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 12:32 p.m. Friday on Plaza Drive near Route 417. Matthew D. Harrington, 45, of Cuba, and Carrie J. Abrams, 31, of Salamanca, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- WELLSVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:07 p.m. Friday on Bolivar Road near Miller Road. James D. Fuller, 53, of Wellsville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- SCIO — Michael R. Goulette, 26, of Scio, was charged at 5:44 p.m. Friday with fourth-degree criminal mischief and endangering the welfare of a child, class A misdemeanors. Goulette was held.
- ALMOND — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:52 p.m. Friday on Interstate 86 near the Almond on-ramp. Amanda M. Wallace, 43, of Belfast, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- SCIO — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 11:32 p.m. Friday on County Road 31 near Gordon Brook Road. Barbara Ann Vogel, 57, of Black Creek, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ALMOND — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 11:44 p.m. Friday on Interstate 86 near exit 32. Donald F. Schirmer, 40, of Hornell, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- YORKSHIRE — Carly M. Heineman, 23, of Yorkshire, was charged at 2:55 a.m. Saturday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater, unclassified misdemeanors; speed in zone and operating a motor vehicle without an inspection certificate, infractions. Heineman was released to a third party.
- BOLIVAR — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 3:20 a.m. Saturday on South Bolivar Road near California Hollow Road. A 17-year-old Bolivar female was listed as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- RUSHFORD — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:13 a.m. Saturday on County Road 7B near Mount Monroe Road. Thomas J. Canterbury, 64, of Niagara Falls, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- MACHIAS — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:43 a.m. Saturday on Main Street near Franklin Street. Darlene M. Langdon, 47, of Franklinville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- FARMERSVILLE — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 10:02 a.m. Saturday on Peet Hill Road near Hardys Corners Road. Frederick N. McCubbin Jr., 54, of Franklinville, was identified as one of the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- ALLEN — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 11:52 a.m. Saturday on Terwilliger Road near Number One Road. Harley Peter Lippincott, 19, of Arkport, and Cherie Button-Dobmeier, 62, of Angelica, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- NEW HUDSON — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 2:23 p.m. Saturday on Route 305 near Habgood Road. A 16-year-old Fillmore male was listed as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- MACHIAS — Jennifer A. Schweickert, 33, of Delevan, was charged at 5:15 p.m. Saturday with fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance/methamphetamine, a class F felony; second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor; two-counts of second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia, class A misdemeanors; second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana, a violation; no license and illegal signal, infractions. Schweickert was released on cash bail.
- SCIO — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:21 p.m. Saturday on County Road 9 near Comfort Hollow Road. Donald F. Comstock, 65, of Wellsville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- RUSHFORD — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:30 p.m. Saturday on County Road 7B near Mount Monroe Road. John H. Amrhein, 62, of Lancaster, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ALLEGANY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:53 p.m. Saturday on Interstate 86 near exit 24. Jenny L. Watson, 50, of Mocksville, N.C., was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ANDOVER — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:57 p.m. Saturday on Ray Hill Road near Route 417. Michale L. Galusha, 48, of Hornell, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- WARD — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:35 p.m. Saturday on Highway 244 near Stuck Hill Road. Richard C. Tomkins, 29, of Buffalo, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ANGELICA — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 10:30 p.m. Saturday on County Road 48 near County Route 20. Melinda D. Rounds, 45, of Angelica, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- AMITY — Brooke C. James, 21, of Arcade, was charged at 11:09 p.m. Saturday with fourth-degree criminal possession of marijuana, a class A misdemeanor, and speed in zone, a violation. James was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- HUMPHREY
— A one-vehicle accident was reported at 11:21 p.m. Saturday on Five Mile Road near South Cooper Hill Road. Trisha L. Olmstead, 35, of Allegany, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.