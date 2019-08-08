OLEAN — A Bolivar man has been charged in the theft of a television from Kohl’s.
Fred C. Galbreath, 46, of 100 Olive St., Bolivar, was charged at 4:11 p.m. Wednesday with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor.
According to the Olean Police Department, the charge stems from the alleged theft of a 55-inch flat screen television valued at $850.
Olean police on Friday released surveillance camera images of the suspect using a wagon to wheel a large, boxed TV set, as well as some wall art, out of the department store at approximately 6:50 p.m. July 27.
Olean Police
- Tuesday, 1:45 p.m., no injuries were reported from a two-vehicle accident in the parking lot of Sage Health and Wellness on West State Street. Karen C. Daniels, 56, of 2721 McCann Hollow Road, Olean, reportedly struck a vehicle operated by Thomas G. Embs, 26, of 211 N. Clinton St., Olean, while backing out of a parking space.
- Maple Ave., Friendship, were each charged with third-degree burglary, a class D felony. The charges stem from the pair’s July 11 arrest for allegedly stealing $175 worth of jewelry from Kohl’s department store. At that time, they were charged with only petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor, and released on $100 bail. For the burglary charge, Cossairt and Dunham were arraigned in Olean City Court and transported to Livingston County Jail.
- Wednesday, 1:06 p.m., Molly C. Nicoletta, 36, of 201 S. Union St., Olean, was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Nicoletta allegedly stole merchandise valued at $20 from Kohl’s department store. She was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
Wellsville Police
- Tuesday, no time provided, Gregory J. Patterson Jr., 42, of Cuba, was charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported on Maple Avenue in March. Patterson was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- Tuesday, no time provided, Larae L. Franklin, 37, of Genesee, Pa., was charged with issuing a bad check, a class B misdemeanor. The charge stems from an complaint made by Giant Food Mart. Franklin was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- Wednesday, no time provided, Kaleista J.C. Perkins, 19, of Belmont, was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported at Giant Food Mart. Perkins was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
Cattaraugus County
Sheriff’s Office
- OLEAN — Marshall W. Vreeland, 25, of 4165 Five Mile Road, Allegany, was arrested at 4 p.m. July 28 on an arrest warrant issued out of Allegany Town Court relating to previous charges of second-degree burglary, a class C felony; first-degree criminal contempt and third-degree criminal mischief, class E felonies; and second-degree harassment, a violation. Vreeland was processed and released on his own recognizance. He is due back in court at a later date.
New York
State Police
- HUME — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday on State Route 19. Keith B. Dinehart, 62, of Penn Yan, was identified as one of the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- HUME — Sara E. Huey, 24, of Fillmore, was charged at 12:56 p.m. Tuesday with second-degree burglary, a class C felony. The charge stems from an incident reported March 12. Huey was released on her own recognizance.
- CARROLLTON — Rebecca L. Helper, 23, of Bradford, Pa., was charged at 1:20 p.m. Tuesday with criminal possession of a firearm, a class E felony. The charge stems from an incident reported June 29.
- HUME — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 4:53 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 19A near Minard Road. Dennis Leland Charsley, 67, of Caneadea, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ANGELICA — Jaden T. Whittingham, 19, of Endicott, was charged at 5:10 p.m. July 31 with unlawful possession of marijuana, a violation. Whittingham was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- OLEAN — Frank M. Dilorenzo, 55, of Olean, was charged at 8:45 p.m. Tuesday with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor. Dilorenzo was released to a third party.
- WILLING — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:46 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 248A near Hawks Road. Chelsea Lynn Volk, 22, of Whitesville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
