BOLIVAR — New York State Police announced Thursday that an arrest has been made following the Sept. 13 report of a possible overdose in the town of Genesee.
An investigation was subsequently undertaken by the Bureau of Criminal Investigation, New York State uniformed troopers and the Violent Gang and Narcotics Enforcement Team.
That investigation revealed that Dusten W. Rhodes, 30, of Broad Street in Bolivar, allegedly sold heroin/fentanyl to another, with two of his children present.
Rhodes was charged Wednesday with third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, a class B felony; first-degree reckless endangerment, a class D felony; and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor.
The New York State Police were assisted by the Allegany County Probation Department and the Allegany County District Attorney’s Office.
Olean Police
- Thursday, 2:19 p.m., no injuries were reported in a two-vehicle accident. A vehicle operated by Douglas S. Cloud, 57, of 104 Caldwell Place, Lackawanna, was stopped in traffic on North Union Street when it was struck from behind by a vehicle operated by Anthony P. Tumolo, 59, of 51 Main St., Franklinville. Tumolo was charged with following too closely, an infraction.
- Thursday, 2:19 p.m., Jack E. Doxey, 43, of 9902 Route 417, Portville, was charged on a bench warrant issued from Olean City Court for failure to appear. He was arraigned, released on $350 bail and due in Olean City Court Oct. 15.
New York
State Police
- BELFAST — Wayne R. Buchholz, 43, of Belfast, was charged at 12:51 p.m. Tuesday with second-degree harassment, a violation. Buchholz was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- BOLIVAR — Raymond H. Washburn, 65, of Hinsdale, was charged at 5 p.m. Tuesday with three counts of third-degree rape, class E felonies, and three counts of acting in a manner injurious to a child, class A misdemeanors. The charges stem from an incident reported Sept. 16. Washburn was released on cash bail.
- ALLEGANY — Dana N. Magara, 26, of Hinsdale, was charged at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday with first-degree criminal contempt and aggravated family offense, class E felonies. The charges stem from an incident reported Sept. 17. Magara was released on his own recognizance.
- GENESEE — Stephen D. Langworthy, 64, of Eldred, Pa., was charged at 11:34 p.m. Tuesday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a BAC of 0.08% or greater, unclassified misdemeanors; and failure to keep right, an infraction. Langworthy was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- YORKSHIRE — Jonathan W. Matthews, 35, of Yorkshire, was charged at 1:40 p.m. Wednesday with assault with intent to cause serious injury with a weapon, a class B felony, and second-degree menacing, second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, assisting arrest and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, all class A misdemeanors. Matthews was issued an appearance ticket.
- ALLEGANY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 3:04 p.m. Wednesday on Interstate 86 and Five Mile Road. An unidentified 18-year-old Allegany woman was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- FRANKLINVILLE — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 5:29 p.m. Wednesday on Cadiz and Bakerstand roads. Gregory D. Gilbert, 53, of Franklinville and Jakeob C. Calvert, 22, of Salamanca, were reported as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- GREAT VALLEY