CUBA — A Belfast man faces multiple charges in connection with a series of thefts and burglaries reported in July, the Cuba Police Department said Wednesday.
Kaine D. Bunker, 22, was charged at 2 p.m. Saturday with two counts of third-degee burglary, class D felonies; fourth-degree grand larceny, a class E felony; and three counts of petit larceny, class A misdemeanors.
The charges are the result of a three-month investigation stemming from four separate complaints of theft and burglary reported in July in the Village of Cuba. The complaints involved the alleged break-ins of multiple vehicles and garages in the Chamberlain Park area.
Bunker was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
Olean Police
- Tuesday, 7:56 a.m., no injuries were reported from a two-vehicle accident on South Union Street near Irving Street. A vehicle driven by Sharda A. Wetherby, 27, of Eldred, Pa., reportedly struck the rear of a vehicle operated by Abigail Q. Holohan, 18, of Smethport, Pa., who had stopped for a pedestrian. Major damage was reported to both vehicles.
Salamanca Police
- Tuesday, 7 p.m., Kaelyn A. Jimerson, 23, of Little Valley, was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor. The charge stems from a traffic stop. Jimerson was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
Alfred Police
Sept. 18, no time provided,
- Malcolm M. Nelson, 20, of Syracuse, was charged with disorderly conduct, a class A misdemeanor. Nelson was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- Sept. 19, no time provided, Louis A. Shengulette, 21, of Webster, was charged with criminal mischief and second-degree reckless endangerment, class A misdemeanors. Shengulette was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- Sept. 20, no time provided, David G. Burch, 30, of Arkport, was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Burch was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- Sept. 20, no time provided, Jeffrey M. Hamm, 20, of Lockport, was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor; fifth-degree criminal possession of marijuana, a class B misdemeanor; and drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle on a highway, an infraction. Hamm was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- Sept. 21, no time provided, Joseph P. Gibson, 20, of Arkport, was charged with third-degree criminal mischief, a class E felony. Gibson was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- Sept. 28, no time provided, Cooper M. Weinman, 21, of Belmont, was charged with resisting arrest and second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, class A misdemeanors; and open container, infraction. Weinman was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
Cattaraugus County
Sheriff’s Office
- RANDOLPH — James R. Olsen, 35, of 2688 Corbett Hill Road, Randolph, was charged at 8:51 p.m. Sept. 22 with driving while intoxicated and aggravated driving while intoxicated, unclassified misdemeanors; and unsafe tires, an infraction. The charges stem from a traffic stop on Main Street. Olson was processed and released with tickets to appear in court at a later date.
- NAPOLI — Levi J. Brown, 42, of 4952 Allegany Road, Napoli, was charged at 8:19 p.m. Sunday with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, class A misdemeanors. The charges stem from a reported domestic incident on Allegany Road. According to deputies, Brown allegedly struck his wife in the neck with a closed fist with children in the area. Brown was arraigned and released on his own recognizance.
- GOWANDA — Rico A. Acevedo, 23, of Commercial Street, Gowanda, was arrested at 8:30 p.m. Sunday on a bench warrant issued out of Cattaraugus County Court in connection with a previous charge of second-degree assault, a class D felony. Acevedo was remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail where he was held pending further proceedings.
- SALAMANCA — Andrew C. Skye, 30, of 9 Catherine Drive, Salamanca, was arrested at 11:40 a.m. Monday on a bench warrant issued out of Cattaraugus County Court for failure to appear. Skye was remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail where he was held pending further proceedings.
- RANDOLPH — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 3:20 p.m. Monday in the Peaches N Cream store parking lot. Kaitlyn E. Wescott and Mark F. Powless were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- OLEAN — Bryant Duane Battle, 29, of 216 Worden Ave., Olean, was arrested at 12:10 p.m. Tuesday on a New York state parole warrant. Battle was remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail where he was held pending further proceedings.
- OLEAN
New York
State Police
- ALLEGANY — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 1:15 p.m. Sept. 26 on West State Street. Taylor Marie Pressing, 23, of Charleston, S.C., and a 17-year-old Portville female were listed as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- WELLSVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:19 a.m. Tuesday on Andover Road near Duffy Hollow Road. Jonathan Elex Banks, 19, of Cheektowaga, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- CUBA