ANGELICA — An Angelica man faces multiple charges, including for felony vehicular assault, the New York State Police announced Friday.

Cody A. Hogue, 25, was charged at 1:20 a.m. Friday with second-degree vehicular assault with an injury and leaving the scene of an accident with a serious injury, both class E felonies; driving while intoxicated, operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater and reckless driving, all unclassified misdemeanors.

The charges stem from an accident reported at 12:28 a.m. on County Road 16.

Hogue was processed and released on his own recognizance. No further information was available at press time.

Cattaraugus County

Sheriff’s Office

  • BELMONT

— Jeffrey J. Irvine, 37, of 10260 M

  • eyers Road, East Otto, was arrested at 12:50 p.m. Wednesday on an arrest warrant out of East Otto Town Court. Irvine was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
  • SOUTH VALLEY — Joshua M. Hollingsworth, 41, of 11985 Bone Run Road, South Valley, was arrested at 7:24 p.m. Wednesday on a fugitive from justice warrant issued out of the Washington State Department of Corrections. Hollingsworth was processed and remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail, where he was held without bail.
  • OLEAN

— George G. Vancleaf III, 46, of 1726 Butler Ave., Olean, was arrested at 2:02 p.m. Thursday on a family court warrant issued out of Cattaraugus County Court. Vancleaf was

  • arraigned and remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail on $750 cash bail or $1,000 bond. He is due back in court at a later date.

New York

State Police

  • ANGELICA — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 8:37 a.m. Thursday on Peavy Road near Lamont Road. Eli E. Wengerd, 31, of Angelica, and a 17-year-old Angelca female were listed as the drivers. One injury was reported.
  • PORTVILLE — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 10:41 a.m. Thursday on Temple Street near South Main Street. Robert S. Warner, 94, and Robert John Phillips, 81, both of Portville, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
  • MACHIAS — Stephen D. Tagg, 41, of Medina, was charged at 12:01 p.m. Thursday with aggravated driving while intoxicated, a class E felony; and driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor. Tagg was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
  • ALLEGANY

— A two-vehicle accident

  • was reported at 4:29 p.m. Thursday on St. Bonaventure Road near Route 417. Jennifer Lyn Landow, 45, of Franklinville, and Brianna M. Burgess, 20, of Houghton, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
  • BELFAST

— A two-vehicle accident was reported at 6:32 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of South Main Street and Merton Avenue. Jay W. Hosmer, 49, of Caneadea, and Katherine L. Greg, 60, of Belfast, were identified as the drivers. One injury was reported.

Pennsylvania

State Police

  • ELDRED, Pa.

— A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:28 a.m. Monday on Barnum Road near Artline Road. Kayla M. Hitchcock, 24, of Eldred, was identified as the driver. Hitchcock reportedly sustained a suspected minor injury, but refused medical transport.

