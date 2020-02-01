ANGELICA — An Angelica man faces multiple charges, including for felony vehicular assault, the New York State Police announced Friday.
Cody A. Hogue, 25, was charged at 1:20 a.m. Friday with second-degree vehicular assault with an injury and leaving the scene of an accident with a serious injury, both class E felonies; driving while intoxicated, operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater and reckless driving, all unclassified misdemeanors.
The charges stem from an accident reported at 12:28 a.m. on County Road 16.
Hogue was processed and released on his own recognizance. No further information was available at press time.
Cattaraugus County
Sheriff’s Office
- BELMONT
- eyers Road, East Otto, was arrested at 12:50 p.m. Wednesday on an arrest warrant out of East Otto Town Court. Irvine was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- SOUTH VALLEY — Joshua M. Hollingsworth, 41, of 11985 Bone Run Road, South Valley, was arrested at 7:24 p.m. Wednesday on a fugitive from justice warrant issued out of the Washington State Department of Corrections. Hollingsworth was processed and remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail, where he was held without bail.
- OLEAN
- arraigned and remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail on $750 cash bail or $1,000 bond. He is due back in court at a later date.
New York
State Police
- ANGELICA — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 8:37 a.m. Thursday on Peavy Road near Lamont Road. Eli E. Wengerd, 31, of Angelica, and a 17-year-old Angelca female were listed as the drivers. One injury was reported.
- PORTVILLE — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 10:41 a.m. Thursday on Temple Street near South Main Street. Robert S. Warner, 94, and Robert John Phillips, 81, both of Portville, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- MACHIAS — Stephen D. Tagg, 41, of Medina, was charged at 12:01 p.m. Thursday with aggravated driving while intoxicated, a class E felony; and driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor. Tagg was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- ALLEGANY
- was reported at 4:29 p.m. Thursday on St. Bonaventure Road near Route 417. Jennifer Lyn Landow, 45, of Franklinville, and Brianna M. Burgess, 20, of Houghton, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- BELFAST
Pennsylvania
State Police
- ELDRED, Pa.