ANGELICA — An elderly Angelica man has been charged with felony sexual abuse.
New York State Police charged Richard L. Harking, 70, of Angelica, at 9:12 a.m. Wednesday with first-degree criminal sex act, a class B felony; first-degree sex abuse and third-degree aggravated sex abuse, class D felonies; and forcible touching and acting in a manner injurious to a child, class A misdemeanors.
The charges stem from a report made June 30, according to troopers, who did not provide any further details.
Olean Police
- Wednesday, 2:14 a.m., no injuries were reported in a one-vehicle accident on East State Street near Front Street. Raven L. Redman, 24, of 14 Jetty Cove Drive, Santa Rita, Guam, reportedly fell asleep at the wheel and left the roadway, traveled down an embankment and struck two light fixtures on 101 E. State St.
Wellsville Police
- Wednesday, no time given, Jeremiah L. Thomas, 33, of Wellsville, was charged as a fugitive from justice for failure to register as a sex offender in the state of Missouri. Thomas was processed and arraigned before Wellsville Village Court and was committed to Allegany County Jail pending extradition back to Missouri.
New York
State Police
- ALMOND — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 8:40 a.m. Wednesday at the 22 Main St. parking lot. Yamile S. Baena, 40, of Corning, and Eric M. Thomas, 58, of Arkport, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- SCIO — William T. Wojehowski, 32, of Wellsville, was charged at 11 a.m. Wednesday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor, and unlawful possession of marijuana, a violation. Wojehowski was issued an appearance ticket.
- ALLEGANY — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 4:23 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of West State and Allegany streets. Robin E. Dulanski, 47, of Olean, and Joan M. McCready, 65, of Olean, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- DELEVAN — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 5:44 p.m. on South Main Street near Mill Street. Samuel Barone, 57, of Buffalo, and Kellie J. Krzos, 31, of Portville, were identified as the drivers. One injury was reported.
- ALLEGANY —Jessica E. Learn, 28, of Allegany, was charged at 6:04 p.m. Wednesday with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a class E felony; driving while intoxicated with a previous conviction, a class D felony, and using other vehicle without interlock, a class A misdemeanor.
- HUMPHREY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 2:26 a.m. Thursday on Five Mile Road near Chapel Hill Road. Shannon M. Ross, 39, of Franklinville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- WARD