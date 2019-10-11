OLEAN — An Allegany man faces felony charges for grand larceny, welfare fraud and several misdemeanors, the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office reported Thursday.
David E. Ortlip, 61, of 1440 Four Mile Road, Lot 17, was charged Wednesday with two counts of fourth-degree grand larceny, two counts of fourth-degree welfare fraud, and four counts of offering a false instrument for filing, all class E felonies, and fifth-degree welfare fraud and petit larceny, both class A misdemeanors.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, Ortlip allegedly fraudulently received $4,265 in food stamps and public assistance by concealing and failing to report income.
Ortlip turned himself in to the Cattaraugus County Department of Social Services and was released to in Olean City Court at a later date.
- Wednesday, 6:37 p.m., Jeffry Scott Kayes, 32, of 818 Buffalo St., Upper, Olean, was charged on a criminal contempt warrant issued from Olean City Court.
- Thursday, 5:52 p.m.
, Lawrence D. Cook, 40, of 118 E. Green St., Upper, Olean, was charged on an active violation warrant issued by Portville Town Court. He was turned over to Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office for further processing.
- LEON — Andre A. Hall, 40, of Hamburg, was charged at 10 a.m. Oct. 3 on a warrant for fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor, issued from Leon Town Court. Hall was arrested by Erie County Sheriff’s Office, transported to Springville and then New Albion Town Court, where he was arraigned and released on his own recognizance. He is due to appear in Leon Town Court at a later date.
- EAST OTTO
PORTVILLE — Dustin E. Bean, 21, of Shinglehouse, Pa., was charged at 7:37 p.m. Oct. 6 with criminal obstruction of breathing and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, both class A misdemeanors. Bean was arraigned in Portville Town Court and released on his own recognizance.SALAMANCA — Preston S. Blackshear, 29, of Rochester, was charged at 7:30 p.m. Saturday on a warrant issued from Salamanca City Court for two counts of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, and two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, both class D felonies. Blackshear was transported to Salamanca Police Department by Rochester Police Department and is due to appear in Salamanca City Court at a later date.YORKSHIRE — Diane R. Simmons, 40, of 89 Pioneer Lane, Yorkshire, was charged at 7:30 p.m. Sunday on a warrant issued from Cattaraugus County Family Court. She was arraigned and remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail on $750 bail.NAPOLI — Jay D. Phillips, 34, of Cattaraugus, was charged at 8:18 p.m. Sunday with third-degree burglary, a class D felony, and fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor. He was arraigned in Little Valley Town Court, remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail on $2,500 bail and due in Napoli Town Court at a later date.SALISBURY, N.C.
— Austin E. Smith, 19, of 10288 Meyer Road, East Otto, was charged at 12:30 a.m. Oct. 6 with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor; unlawful possession of marijuana, a violation; and unnamed traffic violations. Smith was released with an appearance ticket and due in East Otto Town Court at a later date.
— Robert S. Daniels, 39, of 308 W. Green St., Olean, was charged at 6:25 a.m. Tuesday on a bench warrant issued from Cattaraugus County Court after being located in North Carolina. He was transported to Cattaraugus County Jail and scheduled to appear in Cattaraugus County Court at a later date.
- CARROLLTON — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:12 a.m. Thursday on Interstate 86 at Exit 23. Lori S. Gaylor, 59, of Olean, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- GRANGER — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 2:43 p.m. Thursday on County Road 15. Brandon A. Speta, 34, of Fillmore, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- WELLSVILLE — Jerry L. Dalton, 49, of Bolivar, was charged at 10:20 p.m. with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of 0.08% or greater, both unclassified misdemeanors; and four traffic infractions. His status was not reported.
- ANGELICA
— A one-vehicle accident was reported at 11:33 p.m. Thursday on Interstate 86 at exit 31. John B. Pember, 68, of Troy, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
— A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:08 a.m. Oct. 3 on State Route 44 near Post Hollow Road. Lillian M. Wondrack, 66, of Shinglehouse, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.