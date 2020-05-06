ALLEGANY — An Allegany man faces charges of strangulation and menacing, the New York State Police announced Tuesday.
Ernest D. Robinson, 35, was charged at 4:32 p.m. Monday with second-degree strangulation, a class D felony; fourth-degree criminal mischief/preventing an emergency call, a class A misdemeanor; and third-degree menacing, a class B misdemeanor.
Robinson was additionally charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor, for an incident reported April 30.
Robinson was processed and released on his own recognizance.
No further information was available Tuesday evening
Olean Police
- April 29, 5:01 a.m., no injuries were reported following a two vehicle accident on Fulton Street near East State Street. Lindsey N. Cruz, 33, of 212 Prosser Road, Portville, reportedly struck an unoccupied parked vehicle while pulling out of a parking space, causing damage to both vehicles. Cruz was cited for driving on right side of the roadway, an infraction.
- Thursday, 6:25 p.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of West State and North 15th streets. A vehicle operated by Paul Roberts, 85, of Fairview Avenue, reportedly struck a vehicle operated by Chelsea N. Freeman, 27, of 79 Genesee St., Cuba, which was stopped in traffic, causing damage to both vehicles.
- Monday, 7:44 a.m., no injuries were reported following a one-vehicle accident on North Union Street near Main Street. A vehicle operated by Katherine E. Hays, 57, of 537 Queen St., was pulling into a parking space when it reportedly struck a 7-Eleven merchandise display. Hays told police her brakes had failed to respond.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- MACHIAS — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 4:45 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Main Street and McKinstry Road. Michael A. Pfister and Jonathan M. Garcia were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported. Garcia was issued an unspecified citation.
- RANDOLPH — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 1:53 p.m. Saturday on Cold Spring Road. Lawrence R. Cain and Stephen J. Marsala were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported. Cain was issued an unspecified citation.
New York State Police
- ALLEGANY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:57 a.m. Monday on Interstate 86 near exit 25. Christina S. Reigel, 40, of Olean, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- FRIENDSHIP — Andrew L. Ely, 40, of Friendship, was charged at 11:37 a.m. Monday with endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor. Ely was released on his own recognizance.
- HINSDALE — Alyson M. Seeley, 26, of Olean, was charged at 3:30 p.m. Monday with second-degree criminal trespass and petit larceny, class A misdemeanors. Seeley was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- FREEDOM — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:18 p.m. Monday on Route 98 near Osmun Road. Tristan Anthony Almeter, 22, of South Wales, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
Pennsylvania State Police
- PORT ALLEGANY, Pa.