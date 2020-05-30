Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- ELLICOTTVILLE — Andrew J. Stokes, 24, of Olean, was charged at 3:50 p.m. Tuesday with second-degree criminal obstruction of breathing, a class D felony. He was arraigned, remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail on $7,500 bail and due to return to Cattaraugus County Court.
New York State Police
- YORKSHIRE — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 6:18 p.m. Thursday on West Yorkshire Road and State Route 16. Michael S. Best, 57, of Belfast and Melina R. Al-Alami, 33, of Delevan, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- FRIENDSHIP — Andrew C. Schappacher, 37, of Friendship, was charged at 11 p.m. Thursday with driving while intoxicated and aggravated driving while intoxicated per se, both unclassified misdemeanors. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- MACHIAS