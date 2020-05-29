Olean Police
- Tuesday, 11:25 p.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of West State and North 24th streets. A vehicle operated by Anatoly M. Howard, 20, of Rye, reportedly struck the rear end of a vehicle operated by Shawna F. Trudeau, 44, of 151 N. 15th St., which was stopped at a red light. Howard was cited for following too closely, an infraction.
Wellsville Police
- Thursday, no time provided, Jeffery J. Hinkle, 21, of Friendship, was charged with first-degree unlawful dealing with a child, a class A misdemeanor, and drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle on a highway, a violation. The charges stem from an incident reported on Genesee Parkway. Hinkle was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- HINSDALE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:30 p.m. May 22 on Route 16. Kerime L. Perese was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- LEON — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 10:15 p.m. Monday on Route 62. Destiny L. York and Bruce N. Koningisor Sr. were identified as the drivers. One injury was reported.
- ALLEGANY — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 12:44 p.m. Tuesday in the Home Depot parking lot. Marcia J. Baer and William G. Rix were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- PORTVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 10:15 p.m. Tuesday on Route 417. Jessica N. Howard was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
New York State Police
- WELLSVILLE