OLEAN — Olean police report that at least three individuals were arrested following a pair of burglary attempts in the city.
In the first incident, Jesse J. Vawter, 27, of 554 Martha Ave., was charged at 11:58 p.m. with third-degree burglary, a class E felony; and fourth-degree criminal mischief, acting in a manner injurious to a child and possession of burglar tools, all class A misdemeanors.
According to police, officers responded to a report of multiple people attempting to break into a shed on Martha Avenue. Upon arrival, patrol allegedly discovered Vawter and a juvenile male attempting to enter the shed.
Vawter and the youth were taken into custody, processed and released with tickets to appear in court at a later date.
Following a second incident, a 12-year-old Olean male was charged at 1:46 a.m. Wednesday with third-degree criminal tampering, a class B felony; second-degree burglary, a class D felony; and possession of burglar tools, a class A misdemeanor.
These charges stem from a report of an individual attempting to break into a house on West Sullivan Street. When patrol arrived on the scene, the youth reportedly fled but was apprehended after a brief pursuit.
Olean police state that the youth is allegedly responsible for two additional reported burglary attempts in recent weeks.
The boy was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
Olean Police
- Tuesday, 1 a.m., Brennan M. Rakoska, 18, of 217 S. Third St., was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from a report of a male spray painting property in the area. Rakoska was allegedly found by police with a spray paint can in his possession and taken into custody. He was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
Wellsville Police
- Tuesday, no time provided, Heather R. Inzinna, 49, of Mt. Morris, was charged with issuing a bad check, a class B misdemeanor. The charge stems from a complaint made by Giant Food Mart. Inzinna was processed and released with a ticket to return to court at a later date.
New York
State Police
- CONEWANGO — Dean M. Walters, 28, of Randolph, was charged at 2:33 p.m. Tuesday with third-degree burglary, a class D felony. The charge stems from an incident reported Feb. 11. Walters was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- NAPOLI — Sally M. Lawson, 63, of Bemus Point, was charged at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported May 20. Lawson was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- WELLSVILLE