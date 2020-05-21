Olean Police
- Sunday, 1:40 p.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident on North Eighth Street near West State Street. A vehicle operated by Patrick J. Morrill, 72, of Port Huron, Mich., was backing out of a parking space when it reportedly struck an unoccupied parked vehicle, causing major damage.
- Monday, 4:20 p.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident in a parking lot on Laurens Street. Lisa Ayala, 53, of 305 Laurens St., reportedly parked her vehicle outside a residence and went inside with the vehicle still running. The unoccupied vehicle then reportedly jumped a curb and struck an unoccupied parked vehicle in an adjacent lot. Ayala was cited for leaving the scene of an accident, an infraction.
- Wednesday, 4:06 a.m.
Cattaraugus County
Sheriff’s Office
- LITTLE VALLEY — Frank G. Ujvari, 68, of Mansfield, Ohio, was charged at 6:49 p.m. Sunday with driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor; leaving the scene of an accident an refusal to take a breath test, infractions. Ujvari was processed and released with tickets to appear in court at a later date
- RANDOLPH — Joshua R. Bender, 34, of 12894 Mud Creek Road, Randolph, was arrested at 9:20 a.m. Monday on an arrest warrant relating to a charge of second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. Bender was processed and released on his own recognizance. He is due back in court at a later date.
- LITTLE VALLEY — Donald Michael White, 55, of 108 N. Second St., Olean, was arrested at 9:40 a.m. Monday on a violation of probation warrant issued out of Cattaraugus County Court. White was transported to Cattaraugus County Jail and held pending arraignment.
- LITTLE VALLEY — Jordan S. Coulon, 25, of Gowanda, was charged at 3:50 p.m. Monday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree criminal trespass, class A misdemeanors. The charges stem from a reported domestic incident. Coulon was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- ALLEGANY
New York
State Police
- SCIO — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 11:15 a.m. Tuesday on Riverside Drive near Stevens Court. Derek J. Hodgkins, 35, of Wellsville, and Brittany K. Fragale, 29, of Tonawanda, were identified as the drivers. Two injuries were reported.
- FRIENDSHIP — Jonathon K. Dannheim, 26, of Friendship, was charged at 2:57 p.m. Tuesday with aggravated family offense, a class E felony; second-degree unlawful imprisonment and fourth-degree criminal mischief, class A misdemeanors; and third-degree menacing, a class B misdemeanor. Dannheim was held.
- ALLEGANY — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 3:14 p.m. Tuesday in the Wal-Mart parking lot near Plaza Drive. Darlene M. Donohue, 63, of Friendship, and Madeline M. Alsworth, 44, of Wellsville, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- GENESEE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 10:13 p.m. Tuesday on Route 305 near Wolf Creek Road. Alane L. Gessel, 68, of West Clarksville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- BURNS