New York State Police
- FRIENDSHIP — Russell S. Brant, 43, of Clarksville, was charged at 1:25 p.m. Sunday with driving while intoxicated and reckless driving, both unclassified misdemeanors, and third-degree fleeing officer in a motor vehicle, a class A misdemeanor. Brant was released with an appearance ticket.
- HINSDALE — Jonathan J. Johnson, 32, of Bradford, Pa., was charged at 6:04 p.m. Sunday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. Johnson was released with an appearance ticket.
- GREAT VALLEY — Stephen A. Summers, 38, of Bradford, Pa., was charged at 8:55 p.m. Sunday with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor. Summers was released with an appearance ticket.
- SCIO