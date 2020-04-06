Olean Police
- Friday, 7:10 p.m., Bernard Survil, 59, of Jeannette, Pa., was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor. He is due to appear in Olean City Court May 26.
- Friday, 8:30 p.m., Davin L. Maull, 21, of Olean, was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor, and trespass, a violation. He was reported held for arraignment.
New York State Police
- GENESEE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:06 p.m. Friday on Main Street and Halls Crossing Road. Kyle C. Vaughn, 28, of Jamestown, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- BELMONT
- s charged at 1:32 a.m. Saturday with first-degree reckless endangerment, a class D felony; illegal discharge of a firearm, an unclassified misdemeanor; and second-degree menacing, a class A misdemeanor. His status was not reported.
- BELFAST — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 10:46 a.m. Saturday on County Road 26 and Van Allen Road. Trenwith H. Young, 85, of Belfast and William H. Cumming, 73, of Fillmore were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- HUME