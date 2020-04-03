Police report image

New York State Police

  • FREEDOM — John E. Burau, 30, of Hamburg, was charged at 9:50 a.m. Wednesday with second-degree forgery, a class D felony. He was released with an appearance ticket.
  • MACHIAS

— A one-vehicle accident was reported at 9:36 p.m. Wednesday on Roszyk Hill and Very roads. Mary A. Crandall, 59, of West Valley, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.

