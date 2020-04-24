Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- PORTVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday on Route 417. Kevin D. Collier was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ALLEGANY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 11 p.m. Tuesday on Interstate 86 W. Ashley Peters was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- SOUTH VALLEY — James M. Dahlin, 50, of Frewsburg, was charged at 4:32 p.m. Wednesday with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class D felony, and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and second-degree menacing, both class A misdemeanors. He was processed at Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office and transported to Randolph Town Court for arraignment, where he was released on his own recognizance.
- CARROLLTON — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 11:22 p.m. Wednesday on Interstate 86 E. Christopher L. Slover was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- CARROLLTON — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 11:22 p.m. Wednesday on Interstate 86 E. Aliza M. Brown was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
New York State Police
- RUSHFORD — Edward Belcer, 41, of Rushford, was charged at 11:56 a.m. Sunday with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. He was released on his own recognizance.
- HUME — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:20 a.m. Wednesday on Route 19 and Lapp Road. Charles A. Ellis, 27, of Fillmore, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- HUME — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:47 a.m. Wednesday on Route 19 and Rice Road. Daniel H. Rhodes, 51, of Clifton Springs, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- FRIENDSHIP — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:24 p.m. Wednesday in the parking lot of 11 Pennsylvania Ave. and County Road 20. Albert L. Pierce, 77, of Friendship, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- WELLSVILLE