Olean Police
- Friday, 9 p.m., Andrea M. Warrior-Jackson, 33, of Olean, was charged with third-degree burglary, a class D felony. Warrior-Jackson was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
Wellsville Police
- Tuesday, no time provided, Ioannis K. Serevetas, 19, of Wellsville, was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported on East Pearl Street. Serevetas was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- MANSFIELD — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 11:44 a.m. April 16 on Reed Hill Road. Gilbert R. Ellis was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- FREWSBURG — Jeffery Abby, 51, of Brown Run Road, Frewsburg, was charged at 4:32 p.m. Monday with first-degree reckless endangerment, a class D felony; and second-degree menacing, a class A misdemeanor. The charges stem from a reported domestic incident. Abby was arraigned at Randolph Town Court and released on his own recognizance.
New York State Police
- BELFAST — Trevor A. Cox, 34, of Belfast, was charged at 2:14 p.m. Tuesday with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. Cox was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.