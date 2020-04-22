Olean Police
- Saturday, 11:15 p.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident on Plymouth Avenue near East Highland Avenue. A vehicle operated by Stanley M. Zalwsky, 71, of Haskell Road, was backing up when it reportedly struck an unoccupied parked vehicle, causing damage. Zalwsky was cited for unsafe backing, an infraction.
New York State Police
- BURNS — Matthew T. Henry, 33, of Arkport, was charged at 7:34 p.m. Monday with third-degree assault, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported Friday. Henry was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- BELFAST — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:35 p.m. Monday on Route 19 near Route 16. Matthew D. Ford, 24, of Allentown, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ALLEGANY