  • ALLEGANY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:56 a.m. Sunday on Route 417 and Townsend Hollow Road. Chris A. Gallo, 57, of Salamanca, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
  • RUSHFORD

— A one-vehicle accident was reported at 9:04 p.m. Sunday in the Dollar General parking lot on State Highway 243. David W. Emmons, 51, of Hume, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.

