New York State Police
- HUME — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:24 a.m. Wednesday on Route 19 and County Route 3. Austin J. Boyd, 21, of Fillmore, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- CUBA — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:40 a.m. Wednesday on a connecting road to I-86. An unidentified 18-year-old Cuba man was reported to be the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ALLEGANY — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 7:15 a.m. Wednesday on First Street and South Nine Mile Road. Stanley J. Hedden, 78, and Emily F. Ferguson, 30, both of Allegany, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- CUBA — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:38 a.m. Wednesday on the I-86 ramp on State Route 305. Rachael C. Cronnk, 25, of Houghton, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- CARROLLTON — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 7:53 a.m. Wednesday on Interstate 86 W. at exit 23. Linda L. Bowker, 75 of Allentown and Austin R.C. Tilton, 22, of Coudersport, Pa., were identified as the drivers. One injury was reported.
- CARROLLTON — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:16 a.m. Wednesday on Interstate 86 W. at exit 23. Angela L. Yeager, 48, of Limestone, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- MACHIAS — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 9:03 a.m. Wednesday on Riceville and Pleasant Valley Road. Lynn A. Meeks, 51, of Okahumpka, Fla., was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- MACHIAS — Justin D. Kulczycki, 21, of Delevan, was charged at 4:45 p.m. Wednesday with third-degree burglary, a class D felony. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- CANEADEA
— A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:51 p.m. Wednesday on Route 243 and State Highway 19. Susie A. Hinckley, 37, of Caneadea, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.