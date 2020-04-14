Wellsville Police
- Friday, no time reported, Michael R. Goulette, 27, of Wellsville, was charged with third-degree assault and criminal obstruction of breathing and circulation, both class A misdemeanors, and third-degree menacing, a class B misdemeanor. Goulette was processed and bail revoked on other charges. He was remanded to Alegany County Jail on $20,000 bail and due back in Wellsville Village Court on May 19.
New York
State Police
- BIRDSALL — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 11:29 a.m. Sunday on County Road 16 and Old York Drive. Bruce A. Rawleigh Jr., 53, and Whitney E. Broughton, 20, both of Canaseraga, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- YORKSHIRE