New York State Police
- WILLING — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 8:54 a.m. Wednesday on Route 19 and Palmer Road. James A. Wilson II, 24, and Randy E. Wright, 56, both of Wellsville, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- CENTERVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 9:09 a.m. Wednesday on County Road 36 and Pochuck Road. Douglas A. Finch, 60, of Farmersville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- HINSDALE — Justin D. Walker, 28, of Olean, was charged at 3:38 p.m. Wednesday, with third-degree assault, criminal mischief and second-degree aggravated harassment, all class A misdemeanors. He was released on his own recognizance.
