SALAMANCA — An 11-year-old Salamanca male was charged with sex abuse this week.
New York State Police charged the unidentified preteen at 1:17 p.m. Thursday with forcible touching, a class A misdemeanor, and third-degree sexual abuse, a class B misdemeanor, for an alleged incident that was reported July 9. He was issued an appearance ticket.
As of Saturday, state police had not publicly released further information.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- FARMERSVILLE — Kristen C. Dewitt, 36, of 9123 Stebbins Road, Farmersville, was charged at 1:15 p.m. Tuesday with failure to provide sustenance to an animal, a misdemeanor, after a dog was allegedly malnourished for a period of time, causing concern to veterinarians. Dewitt was issued an appearance ticket and due in Farmersville Town Court at a later date.
New York State Police
- WELLSVILLE — Cassandra L. Gallagher, 32, of Battle Creek, Mich., was charged at 4:36 p.m. July 14 with unlawful possession of marijuana, a violation. Gallagher was issued an appearance ticket.
- WELLSVILLE — Jason R. Pope, 38, of West Springfield, Mass., was charged at 7:45 p.m. July 14 with unlawful possession of marijuana, a violation. Pope was issued an appearance ticket.
- BENNINGTON — Anita B. Williams, 22, of Delevan, was charged at 11:40 p.m. July 21 with driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor; aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a class A misdemeanor; failure to report address change to DMV and speeding, both violations; and failure to keep right and drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle, both infractions, after a traffic stop the day before. Williams was issued traffic tickets and due in Bennington Town Court Aug. 12.
- FRIENDSHIP — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:38 a.m. Friday on Interstate 86 at milepost 103. Barbara J. Thrush, 60, of Limestone, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ELLICOTTVILLE — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 11:02 a.m. Friday on Washington and Jefferson streets. Andrew James Giardini, 23, of Olean and Gary J. Notaro, 64, of West Amherst, were identified as the drivers. One injuries were reported.
- BOLIVAR — Justin J. Cowell, 29, of Olean, was charged at 11:16 a.m. Friday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor, and fifth-degree criminal possession of marijuana, a class B misdemeanor. Cowell was issued an appearance ticket.
- ALLEGANY — Damien D. Hall, 29, of Olean, was charged at 12:05 p.m. Friday with unlawful possession of marijuana, a violation. Hall was issued an appearance ticket.
- GREAT VALLEY — John M. Bukolt, 38, of New Market, Md., was charged at 7:20 p.m. Friday with driving while intoxicated and aggravated driving while intoxicated per se, both unclassified misdemeanors. He was issued an appearance ticket.
- OLEAN — Daniel R. Gleason, 31, of Portville, was charged at 9:53 p.m. Friday with unlawful possession of marijuana, a violation. Gleason was issued an appearance ticket.
