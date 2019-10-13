Police report image

OTTO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Gowanda, N.Y., man was airlifted to Erie County Medical Center for injuries after an explosion at a Pennsylvania campground Friday evening.

According to the Pennsylvania State Police, Jack R. Gernatt, 43, of Gowanda, was injured when an arc flash occurred at 5:08 p.m. at Majestic Trails Campground.

Gernatt was reportedly attempting to plug a conductor into a portable gasoline powered generator when vapors from a nearby gasoline can ignited, causing a flash fire.

Gernatt remained conscious but suffered burn injuries.

An investigation by the Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshall and the Rew Volunteer Fire Department determined the explosion and fire were accidental.

Damage from the fire was estimated at $2,000.

Olean Police

  • Thursday, 5:37 p.m.

, Terri L. Peters, 26, of 137 N. Ei

  • ghth St., Olean, was charged with illegal sale and use of illegal vapors, a class A misdemeanor. Peters was issued a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
  • Thursday, 6:34 p.m., Michelle N. Martin, 31, of 509 Irving St., Olean, was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Martin allegedly stole a cell phone during a domestic dispute.
  • Thursday, 8:03 p.m.,

Joseph J. Lippert, 60, of 631 N. Union St., Olean, was charged with resisting arrest, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from a harassment complaint. Lippert was held pending arraignment.

  • Thursday, 8:52 p.m., Aaron D. Davis, 26, of 927 Buffalo St., Olean, was arrested on a violation of probation warrant issued by Friendship Town Court relating to previous charges of second-degree sexual abuse and attempted second-degree disseminating indecent material to minors, class A misdemeanors. Davis was transferred to the Allegany County Sheriff’s Department for further processing.
  • Friday, 8:55 a.m., Robert E. Shoup, 29, of 1448 South Ave., Olean, was charged with second-degree menacing, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident where Shoup allegedly swung a railroad spike at and verbally threatened staff at The ReHabilitation Center.
  • Friday, 6:11 p.m., two injuries were reported from a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of West State and North 24th streets. Amy S. Kramer, 49, of North Tonawanda, reportedly struck the rear end of a vehicle operated by Theresa A. Skroback, 25, of 913 Linn Road, Olean, which was stopped in traffic. Kramer was cited for following too closely and a seatbelt violation, infractions.
  • Friday, 8:14 p.m., Mandie R. Hahn, 28, of 11250 Route 98, Freedom, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor; and unlicensed operator and inadequate lights, infractions. Hahn is due back in court at a later date.
  • Friday, 10:05 p.m.,

    • Wei Chen, 33, of Philadelphia, Pa., was charged with operating a motor vehicle with registration suspended/revoked, an unclassified misdemeanor. Chen is due back in court at a later date.

    Cattaraugus County

    Sheriff’s Office

    • CONEWANGO — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:22 a.m. Thursday on Elm Creek Road. Sabrina M. Henderson was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.

    New York

    State Police

    • WELLSVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:10 a.m. Thursday on North Hill Road near Scott Avenue. Roy L. Baker, 55, of Wellsville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
    • CARROLLTON — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:09 a.m. Friday on River Street near Splitter Lane. Kristie Ann Stack, 65, of Limestone, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
    • WILLING — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 9:06 a.m. Friday on Route 19 near County Road 29. Dakota M. Jones, 22, of Wellsville, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
    • WILLING — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 9:06 a.m. Friday on Route 19 near County Road 29, Patrick M. Coyle, 22, of Wellsville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
    • YORKSHIRE

    — Kerry L. Jacobs, 46, of Bliss, was charged at 11:05 a.m. Friday with first-degree operating a motor vehicle impaired by drugs, an unclassified misdemeanor, and seat belt violation, an infraction. Jacobs was processed and released with a ticket to a

    • ppear in court at a later date.
    • FREEDOM — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 11:50 a.m. Friday on Cheeseman Hill Road near Maple Grove Road. Dawn Halona Phillips, 41, of Freedom, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
    • ALMA — Valerie A. Carl, 26, of Alma, was charged at 12:09 p.m. Friday with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, class A misdemeanors. Carl was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
    • OLEAN — Sara R. Learn, 33, of Bolivar, was charged at 3 p.m. Friday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. Learn was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
    • PORTVILLE — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 3:02 p.m. Friday on Olean-Portville Road near Mill Street. Charles Adelbert Haggerty, 68, of Portville, and Hannah Elizabeth Roth, 22, of Geneseo, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
    • AMITY

    — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:58 p.m. Friday on Route 19 near Delong Road. Sierra Lexus Cutler, 20, of Bolivar, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.

  • CANEADEA — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 11:24 p.m. Friday on Route 19 near County Road 49. An 18-year-old Niagra Falls male was listed as the driver. No injuries were reported.
  • YORKSHIRE

    • — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 12:49 a.m. Saturday on Highway 39 near Church Street. Kyle J. Killian, 24, of Stockton, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.

    Tags

    Loading...
    Loading...