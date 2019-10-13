OTTO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Gowanda, N.Y., man was airlifted to Erie County Medical Center for injuries after an explosion at a Pennsylvania campground Friday evening.
According to the Pennsylvania State Police, Jack R. Gernatt, 43, of Gowanda, was injured when an arc flash occurred at 5:08 p.m. at Majestic Trails Campground.
Gernatt was reportedly attempting to plug a conductor into a portable gasoline powered generator when vapors from a nearby gasoline can ignited, causing a flash fire.
Gernatt remained conscious but suffered burn injuries.
An investigation by the Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshall and the Rew Volunteer Fire Department determined the explosion and fire were accidental.
Damage from the fire was estimated at $2,000.
- Thursday, 5:37 p.m.
- Thursday, 5:37 p.m., was charged with illegal sale and use of illegal vapors, a class A misdemeanor. Peters was issued a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- Thursday, 6:34 p.m., Michelle N. Martin, 31, of 509 Irving St., Olean, was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Martin allegedly stole a cell phone during a domestic dispute.
- CONEWANGO — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:22 a.m. Thursday on Elm Creek Road. Sabrina M. Henderson was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- WELLSVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:10 a.m. Thursday on North Hill Road near Scott Avenue. Roy L. Baker, 55, of Wellsville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- CARROLLTON — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:09 a.m. Friday on River Street near Splitter Lane. Kristie Ann Stack, 65, of Limestone, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- WILLING — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 9:06 a.m. Friday on Route 19 near County Road 29. Dakota M. Jones, 22, of Wellsville, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- WILLING — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 9:06 a.m. Friday on Route 19 near County Road 29, Patrick M. Coyle, 22, of Wellsville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- FREEDOM — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 11:50 a.m. Friday on Cheeseman Hill Road near Maple Grove Road. Dawn Halona Phillips, 41, of Freedom, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ALMA — Valerie A. Carl, 26, of Alma, was charged at 12:09 p.m. Friday with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, class A misdemeanors. Carl was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- OLEAN — Sara R. Learn, 33, of Bolivar, was charged at 3 p.m. Friday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. Learn was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- PORTVILLE — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 3:02 p.m. Friday on Olean-Portville Road near Mill Street. Charles Adelbert Haggerty, 68, of Portville, and Hannah Elizabeth Roth, 22, of Geneseo, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- AMITY