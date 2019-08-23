ASHFORD — Two were arrested Wednesday evening on drug charges following a search warrant executed at an Ashford home by the Southern Tier Regional Taskforce.
Police report the search resulted in finding crack cocaine and crystal meth, as well as scales and packaging which is consistent with the sale and distribution of illegal narcotics.
Brandon M. May, 32, of 5222 Folts Road, Ashford, was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class B felony, and criminal use of drug paraphernalia, a class A misdemeanor.
Brandi L. Schoonmaker, 30, of 5222 Folts Road, Ashford, was charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class D felony, and criminal use of drug paraphernalia, a class A misdemeanor.
Both defendants were arraigned at Town of Ashford Court where bail was set at $5,000.
Olean Police
- Wednesday, 12:55 p.m., no injuries were reported in a two-vehicle accident on West State Street. Meghan E. Materna, 28, of 1615 Walnut St., Olean, reportedly struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Jeremiah Willard, 38, of 209 N. 11th St., Olean, causing minor damage to both vehicles.
Cattaraugus County
Sheriff’s Office
- COLDSPRING — David J. Peterson, 53, of 10240 Old Route 17, Coldspring, was charged at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday with second-degree harassment and trespass, both violations. Peterson was issued an appearance ticket and is due to appear in Coldspring Town Court at a later date.
- NEW ALBION