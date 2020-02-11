Police report image

Wellsville Police

  • Sunday, no time reported

, Leroy W. Nupp Jr., 48, of Bolivar, was charged with driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor, and refusal to take a breath test, failure to keep right and improper/no signal, all infractions. Nupp was issued an appearance ticket and due to appear in Wellsville Village Court on Feb. 25.

New York

State Police

  • FREEDOM

— Richard E. Hoffman, 58, of Freedom, was charged at 8:14 p.m. Sunday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol count of 0.08% or more, both unclassified misdemeanors. He was issued an appearance ticket.

Pennsylvania

State Police

  • ANNIN TOWNSHIP

— A two-vehicle accident was reported at 3:17 p.m. Sunday on Route 155 just north of Green Hollow Road. Corinne S. Parker, 29, of Bradford, was identified as a driver. No information was reported on the second driver. One injury was reported.

