Olean Police
- Wednesday, 9:14 p.m., no injuries were reported in a two-vehicle accident on First Street. A vehicle operated by Rhea L. Shaw, 46, of Olean, was backing out of a driveway when it struck a parked car registered to Hannah R. Marcellin, 23, of Olean. Shaw was charged with leaving the scene of an accident and unsafe backing, both violations.
Alfred Police
- Nov. 3, 2019, no time reported, a 17-year-old Angola girl was charged with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of 0.08% or higher, both unclassified misdemeanors; unlawful possession of marijuana and driving the wrong way on a one-way street, both violations. She was issued an appearance ticket.
- Nov. 3, 2019, no time reported, Cameron P. Dopman, 27, of Corning, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor. He was issued an appearance ticket.
- Nov. 5, 2019, no time reported, Nizavier B. Evans 20, of Syracuse, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor. He was issued an appearance ticket.
- Nov. 9, 2019, no time reported, Jason D. Cullen, 18, of Pittford, Jason D. Cullen, 18, of Pittford, was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. He was issued an appearance ticket.
- Nov. 9, 2019, no time reported, Tanner L. DeCrescenzo, 25, of Hornell, was charged with driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor, and several traffic violations and infractions. He was issued an appearance ticket.
- Nov. 9, 2019, no time reported, Ayad S. Alafnan, 24, of Hornell, was charged with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of 0.08% or higher, both unclassified misdemeanors, and illegal signal. He was issued an appearance ticket.
- Nov. 12, 2019, no time reported, Abdullah N. Alanazi, 22, of Hornell, was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor, and several traffic violations and infractions. He was issued an appearance ticket.
- Nov. 13, 2019, no time reported, Saif S. Alseyofi, 24, of Hornell, was charged with second-degree assault. He was issued an appearance ticket.
- Nov. 16, 2019, no time reported, Nicholas K. Gray, 25, of Rochester, was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell; obstruction of governmental administration and resisting arrest, both class A misdemeanors; and trespass, a violation. He was issued an appearance ticket.
- Nov. 16, 2019, no time reported, Ahmed M. Altamar, 24, of Hornell, was charged with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of 0.08% or higher, both unclassified misdemeanors, and failure to yield right of way, a violation. He was issued an appearance ticket.
- Nov. 16, 2019, no time reported, Brandon D. May, 36, of Caneadea, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor, and speed in zone, a violation. He was issued an appearance ticket.
- Nov. 17, 2019, no time reported, Aidan R. White, 18, of Rochester, was charged with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of 0.08% or higher, both unclassified misdemeanors, and multiple traffic violations. He was issued an appearance ticket.
- Nov. 17, 2019, no time reported, Zachary W. Landrigan, 22, of Canandaigua, was charged with second-degree obstruction of governmental administration and resisting arrest, both class A misdemeanors, and second-degree harassment and trespass, both violations. He was issued an appearance ticket.
- Nov. 17, 2019, no time reported, Michael C. Strathearn, 27, of Canisteo, was charged with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of 0.08% or higher, both unclassified misdemeanors; operation of a motor vehicle by an unlicensed driver, a violation; and move from lane unsafely, a violation. He was issued an appearance ticket.
- Nov. 19, 2019, no time reported, Eric C. Dennis, 18, of Wyandanch, was charged with falsely reporting a catastrophe/emergency, a class A misdemeanor; and multiple violations and infractions. He was issued an appearance ticket.
- Nov. 23, 2019, no time reported, Shawn I. Key, 19, of Berkshire, was charged with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of 0.08% or higher, both unclassified misdemeanors, and operating a motor vehicle with no stop lamps, an infraction. He was issued an appearance ticket.
New York
State Police
- WILLING — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:03 a.m. Wednesday on River Road and Jack Bridge. Sharleen Anne Holmes, 55, of Cuba, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- NEW HUDSON — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:05 a.m. Wednesday on Route 305 and Hunt Road. An unidentified 17-year-old Wellsville girl was reported to be the driver. No injuries were reported.
- FREEDOM — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:08 a.m. Wednesday on Route 98 and Crystal Lake Road. Katherine D. Byrne, 25, of Baldwinsville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ANDOVER — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 12:06 p.m. Wednesday on State Highway 417 and County Road 22. Peggie S. Blamire, 58, of Almond and Daniel W. Nickerson, 63, of Scio, were identified as the drivers. One injury was reported.
- BURNS — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 9:11 p.m. Wednesday on State Highway 70 and Meadow Brook Drive. Matthew W. Ras, 49, of Canaseraga, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- PORTVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 10:36 a.m. Wednesday on Wolf Run and Lillibridge roads. Joshua D. Foster, 23, of Cuba, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- GREAT VALLEY — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 9:36 a.m. Wednesday on Route 417 and Oakwood Street. Eleanor J. Beers, 95, of Salamanca and Garret M. Gould, 44, of Olean, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- CANASERAGA
Pennsylvania
State Police
ULYSSES, Pa.