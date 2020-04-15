Olean Police
- Friday, 11:49 a.m., no injuries were reported following a one-vehicle accident at the intersection of North Union and Main streets. A vehicle operated by Elizabeth D. Mattern, 38, of 201 Arland Ave., reportedly jumped the curb and struck a city-owned light pole.
- Monday, 1:04 p.m., Leroy J. Williams, 38, of 5 Edwards Court, was charged with second-degree menacing, a class A misdemeanor; and second-degree harassment, a violation. The charges stem from a reported domestic incident.
- Tuesday, 3:02 a.m., Scott C. Jordan, 45, of 211 S. Union St., was charged with criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from the response to a burglar alarm at a West State Street business, during which police reportedly found a hole in the drywall. Police said Jordan was subsequently located, allegedly in possession of tools and piece of the wall. He was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
Wellsville Police
- Monday, no time provided, Brennan M. Dean, 19, of Bolivar, and an 18-year-old Wellsville youth were each charged with petit larceny and fifth-degree conspiracy, class A misdemeanors. The charges stem from an incident reported Sunday at Giant Food Mart. Both were processed and released with tickets to appear in court at a later date.
- Tuesday, no time provided